Bruce Springsteen Calls Trump’s Muslim Ban ‘Fundamentally Un-American’

Bruce Springsteen addressed the crowd at an Australian concert saying he’s embarrassed to be an American. The “Born in the USA” singer-songwriter was once a very proud American; however, the 67-year-old admits that’s not the case today.

Fox News reports that, in a clip from his Monday night show in Melbourne, Australia, Springsteen referred to President Trump in the White House, saying that his band is part of the resistance against Trump‘s administration.

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans. This is a song from 1965 by The Orlons and we’re going to use it to send a letter back home.”

Springsteen fans will be well aware that this is not the first time the singer has lashed out at Trump. In January, during an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Springsteen stated that he doesn’t believe Trump is competent enough to be president.

“It’s simply the fear of, ‘Is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job?’ Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in a position of such responsibility?”

The singer said he’s simply playing his own small part in ensuring that America maintains its ideals, adding that there were many good people who voted for Donald Trump. He believes the election outcome shows Americans there are millions of people who think differently than they do.

Springsteen has never been shy about voicing his opinion about Trump, and when the now-President was just a Republican nominee, the singer called Trump a moron. While on the Australian leg of his tour, Springsteen has supported the protests against policies enacted by Trump’s first week in office.

“America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

This statement was about the executive order made by Trump to close the border to refugees and those from seven Muslim-majority countries; orders that incited protests at airports around the country.

Vanity Fair reports that on Monday night in Adelaide, Australia, Springsteen addressed the crowd, then played “American Land,” a song he dubbed an “immigrant song.”

“Tonight, we wanted to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting in airports around our country the Muslim Ban and detention of foreign nationals and refugees.”

A week before his Adelaide concert, Springsteen and his band were in Perth, Western Australia, at a time when millions of people across the United States and the rest of the world joined the Women’s March. Again, he addressed the crowd, supporting the march.

“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the young women and men that marched yesterday in every city in America, who rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, health care, and immigrant rights. We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.”

Before Trump taking the oath of office, Springsteen was still finding ways to make his voice heard in the United States. It’s understood that on January 12 he played a secret acoustic concert in the White House for the outgoing Obama administration, when he played for the Obama family and a few hundred staffers as a means of thanking them for their dedication over the past eight years.

Rolling Stone magazine reported that Springsteen praised the Obamas for everything they’ve endured during their time in the White House, after which Obama thanked the singer.

“He’s been with us for some time now, performing his craft to show his support.”

It is also understood that Springsteen attended the White House a week earlier when the Obamas threw their final star-studded event, with Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Solange, among other celebrities in attendance.

Two months earlier, Springsteen had been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the White House’s East room.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]