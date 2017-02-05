Marc Anthony Hopes Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Fling’ With Drake ‘Fizzles Out’

Marc Anthony isn’t very happy with Jennifer Lopez’s love life at the moment.

Life and Style magazine has stated that Marc Anthony is hoping that Jennifer’s fling with Drake fizzles out soon. Marc and Jennifer have kids together and although Marc isn’t going away from Jennifer’s life, he isn’t pleased with where Jennifer Lopez and Drake are going.

“Jennifer and Marc continue to talk and are very good friends,” the source shares. “Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him.”

“[He] is absolutely devastated about her romance with Drake,” the insider says of Marc.

Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie ???? #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Marc Anthony, who just got a divorce from Shannon De Lima was hoping to get back together with Jennifer. “Marc hoped he was going to have a chance to get back with Jennifer after he officially filed [papers].”

However, the issues between Marc and Jennifer are rather deep and the sources have said that JLo has major trust issues when it comes to Marc Anthony.

“She was having major doubts because of the trust issues she’s always had with Marc,” the source reveals.

The sources went on to say that Jennifer wanted to protect her kids. She wasn’t sure if Marc Anthony would provide her kids that “solid ground.” “[She] didn’t want to put the kids through the emotional turmoil of possibly getting back together with their dad if it wasn’t on solid ground.”

It’s true that Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Drake isn’t the best at the moment. The Inquisitr had reported that Jennifer Lopez is worried Drake is insecure about Drake.

W Magazine cover story… out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:20am PST

“J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The sources have said that Jennifer is worried about Drake being around strippers. “Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble,” the sources have said. It’s true that this is going to affect their relationship.

The sources went on to say that Jennifer is very nervous that Drake is not going to be able to keep his hands to himself. “She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake,” the sources continued.

She didn’t want him to go at all, but she can’t help Drake from doing what he wants to do. “JLo’s really doesn’t want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money. She’s going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event.”

It’s also true that Jennifer Lopez is a bit hesitant when it comes to talking about Drake in public. Surely, she has talked about making music with him, but that’s where she stops. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she explained, the Inquisitr reported.

Detailzzz…#longbraid #bighoops #brightlips #glitternails #babyhaironfleeky #puertoricangirls #boricuasbelike #bronxgirl4life A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Jennifer Lopez just said that she is doing a song with Drake and she isn’t sure if it’s going to be on his next album. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” she added.

The fact that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t talk about Drake very openly certainly raises questions about their relationship. And it’s not clear if JLo is going to get over her trust issues with Marc Anthony.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake are a couple? Do you think Jennifer Lopez will get back to Marc Anthony? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

