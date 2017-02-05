WWE News: Kenny Omega Reveals Stipulation For A WWE Debut

WWE has a knack for drawing the best wrestlers from around the world to get to buy in to their system. In 2016, AJ Styles was the signing of the year when he made his debut at the Royal Rumble. He came out at no. 3 against the WWE’s future golden boy, Roman Reigns. In Orlando, Florida, a place where Styles was all-too familiar with, got a great reaction from the WWE Universe in attendance. Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Eric Young and others followed suit and now they are having successful careers in the WWE.

Before the Independent scene was more prevalent, it was cool to remain at a territory for an extended period of time. Wrestlers had favorable dates, a less hectic schedule and freedom to create a character and build storylines with less direction from their respective creative officials. That’s why wrestlers from bigger companies like Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling didn’t start jumping ship to the WWE until they opened up their on-screen product.

There is one man who was just as popular as Nakamura and Styles on the Independent scene, and his name is Kenny Omega. After his match with Okada at Wrestle Kingdom in January, there was a certain buzz about the international superstar. Many consider it to be one of the best matches of all-time. Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,gave it six stars. It is the only pro wrestling match to receive six stars from Meltzer’s rating system.

Fresh off the heels of Omega’s incredible performance, there were strong rumors of him jumping ship to the WWE and debut at the Royal Rumble. Many WWE fans were convinced it would be the second-installment of a NJPW star coming over, but to no avail. Omega didn’t debut in the WWE. In a recent interview with Vice.com, Kenny Omega revealed what it would take to sign with the WWE.

“There are certainly factors, people there that I feel like I should tangle with, that would be an intriguing story,” Omega said of WWE. “It’s up to them. I wasn’t able to tell my greatest stories in New Japan until they trusted me to run with the ball, either. It’s a two-way street. If they give me a blank slate, and they give me a brush and they say paint your greatest picture ever, take as much time as you need and use whatever colours you want, I can guarantee them that I will give them a classic. However, if they give me a Post-it note and a piece or charcoal and say here’s five minutes, I’ll do what I can, but it may not be a classic.”

It was presumably discussed among WWE officials if they wanted to acquire Omega. He’s a sensational talent who can wrestle a good match and talk a good game on the microphone. However, there’s always a chance he could’ve ended up in WWE NXT, under the tutelage of Triple H. In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Triple H addressed the possibility of signing Omega.

“To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.”

When Omega announced he wasn’t coming to the WWE, he said he would take some time to consider his options. In mid-February, Omega will try to get a deal done that’s for one year. That will give him plenty of time to wrestle another Wrestle Kingdom show and see where the future holds after that.

WWE fans should want this international prospect to invade the WWE. Okada may be a perfect sparring partner in the ring, but Kenny Omega can wrestle a great bout with anyone. Like it was mentioned earlier, given freedom and creativity, he has the ability to create a moment with any WWE star.

[Featured image by New Japan Pro Wrestling]