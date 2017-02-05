Katie Price Admits She Got Into Bed With Simon Cowell: ‘We Had Fun’

Katie Price has admitted that she got into bed with Simon Cowell following the Comedy Awards show back in 2003, Metro reports.

Price told The Sun that Cowell invited her to stay the night at his Holland Park mansion in London.

“I got undressed and we got into bed together. His bedclothes were all white,” Price said.

“I ran my fingers through his chest hair thinking, ‘This is the first time I’ve been in bed with a proper man.’ He was the oldest person I had been in bed with,” she added.

Price said that while she got naked with Cowell, they didn’t have sex on account of a self-imposed rule she had established regarding one-night stands.

“I stayed the night with him and he got me a car home in the morning. We had fun but we did not have sex,” Katie said.

“It would have been nice to have a relationship but I don’t think he ever saw it that way.

It was something my mum drummed into me from an early age. If a man wants you he’ll wait for you.”

Katie Price met Simon Cowell for the first time when she was only 17-years-old when she was brought to him to sing by her former manager Helen Smith.

Katie says that their friendship for the next 20 years had been “confusing,” and that they would meet “from time to time” and “have lots of cheeky banter and innuendo.”

Cowell tried to get in contact with Price again just before she joined the I’m A Celebrity show back in 2009, five years since her first appearance on the show.The model believes that Cowell might have wanted to keep their relationship low-key at the time.

“Perhaps he was concerned I would reveal how intimate we had been? It felt as if he wanted to keep me separate from his public profile,” she said.

Price said that she and Cowell, along with another friend, enjoyed a night of getting drunk back when her relationship with Leandro Penna was already ending.

But once again, the meeting didn’t end up in sex, as she was bent on staying faithful with her ex-fiance at the time, their rocky relationship notwithstanding.

“I have never cheated on anybody,” she said.

As reported by The Sun last week, Katie Price’s ex-fiance Leandro Penna revealed that he had a confrontation with her when she came home drunk the following morning after a supposed “business meeting” with Cowell. Penna said that Katie denied that she and Simon had sex, though he didn’t believe her.

He said that he exposed Katie’s tryst with Simon after checking her text messages. He admitted that it was the reason they ended their relationship in 2012.

Leandro revealed that one of the texts said, “I loved seeing you and can’t wait to see you again.” Another one read: “I have to make sure no one is following you.”

Katie first mentioned Cowell to Penna weeks earlier while they were watching his other TV show Britain’s Got Talent.

Leandro said he knew something was amiss when she saw her then-fiancee picked up by the music mogul’s chauffeur at a West London hotel.

“She was dolled up — she was dressed more like a provocative hooker than elegant or business-like,” he said.

“She spent hours doing her hair up. It was weird.”

Katie Price is now a mother of five and is married to her third husband, Kieran Hayler. She now works as a regular panelist on ITV daytime show Loose Women.

Simon Cowell, who has a two-year-old son, Eric, is officially dating girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

