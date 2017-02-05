‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman’s New Tell-All To Reveal ‘Insider Bachelor Details’

Andi Dorfman is back with another shocking memoir! The former Bachelorette star is currently working on a second tell-all, titled Single State of Mind. Will Dorfman spill even more secrets about her relationships with Nick Viall and Josh Murray?

Radar Online reports that Single State of Mind will include an assortment of essays and stories. More specifically, the tell-all will reveal Dorfman’s reaction after Murray proposed to his now ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton and her move to New York City.

As fans will recall, Dorfman dropped some major bombshells about Murray in her first memoir, It’s Not Okay. This includes Dorfman releasing details about Murray’s abusive behavior and how he repeatedly called her a “b***h” and a “whore” for sleeping with Viall on The Bachelorette.

“I had become a 27-year-old woman who walked on eggshells in her own home,” she revealed. “What they didn’t know is I was trapped with someone who, in my opinion, often behaved like an emotional abuser.”

Things got so bad that she told friends, “If I show up dead, tell the cops he did it.”

Dorfman and Murray got engaged during the Season 10 finale of The Bachelorette. The relationship quickly fell apart after the show and the couple parted ways less than a year later. While Murray recently tried his luck on Bachelor in Paradise, Dorfman is rumored to be in a relationship with host Chris Harrison.

According to Bustle, the official press release for the new book reveals that “Dorfman doesn’t shy away from pulling back the curtain on the life of a reality star who’s returned to reality.” This includes diving into her new life in New York City.

“Filled with a mix of romantic mishaps, city adventures, and of course, plenty of insider Bachelor details, Andi’s new book is Sex and the City for the reality TV generation,” the press release continued.

As far as Viall is concerned, it’s unclear if Dorfman will discuss their brief romance. In her first book, Dorfman revealed intimate details about the current Bachelor star, including their first time having sex.

Dorfman says she sent Viall packing after she experienced a “lady boner-killing, awkward sexual encounter” with the reality star. While having sex, Viall asked Andi Dorfman, “Would you rather make love or f**k?”

“We’re finally doing the deed, I’m trying to make the scenario less embarrassing by leading him toward romance, and all he can ask is would I rather f**k or make love?” she continued.

“Well, if I had four times, I’d like to f**k the first three times and make love the fourth,” Viall answered.

While Dorfman is clearly unafraid to dish about her time on The Bachelorette, Reality TV World reports that she never thought she’d write a memoir. Instead, Dorfman started journaling her thoughts and eventually turned it all into her first book.

“I never planned on writing this book. I was going through a very public breakup, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I decided to start journaling,” she said. “I started looking back like, ‘Wait, this is kind of funny and pathetic and sad, but also helpful.’ The story was really born out of my personal diary of this breakup. Everybody goes through a breakup, but nobody wants to talk about it. I was like, ‘What happens to the majority of us that don’t work out?'”

Of course, there’s no telling what Dorfman will reveal in her second book. According to Refinery 29, fans can at least expect her to dish more on Murray, especially after his failed romance with Stanton. Whether or not this becomes the focus of the book is yet to be seen.

Andi Dorfman’s Single State of Mind is expected to open in stores on January 30, 2018.

[Featured Image by ABC]