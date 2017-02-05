‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 6: Will Emma Be Able To Change Her Fate In Episode 11?

Once Upon a Time Season 6 will be returning from its three-month layoff on March 5. Emma’s (Jennifer Morrison) fate will be hanging in the balance in Once Upon a Time Season 6 Episode 11, titled “Tougher Than the Rest.”

In the new episode, Emma, aka the Savior, will finally come face to face with her hooded slayer, Gideon (Giles Matthey). The midseason finale revealed that the son of Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) is the hooded figure from Emma’s vision of the future — in it, she saw herself fighting a mysterious opponent who ultimately killed her. Moreover, an oracle told her that in the battle that she saw, she would die.

The synopsis for Once Upon a Time Season 6 Episode 11 reveals that David (Josh Dallas) and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) will do everything possible to stop Gideon before he can confront Emma, who was last seen stuck in the wish realm along with Regina (Lana Parilla).

The promo for “Tougher than the Rest,” however, indicates that David and Hook are going to be unsuccessful in their attempt to stop Gideon from confronting Emma. The clip provides a glimpse of Gideon attacking Emma with the sword that has the potential to kill her.

The synopsis, on the other hand, hints that Emma might be able to avert her grim fate. She is fated to die like all the Saviors, but according to Once Upon a Time Season 6 Episode 11 synopsis, she will discover the power to change that fate because of a familiar face who will help her and Regina return to Storybrooke.

Set the date, Oncers! pic.twitter.com/ellnlKcM4o — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) January 10, 2017

Here is the synopsis for Once Upon a Time Season 6 Episode 11, titled, “Tougher Than the Rest.”

With Snow still asleep in Storybrooke, David and Hook race to stop Gideon before he can confront Emma. Gideon makes a startling confession to Belle and Gold about his whereabouts while he was missing. Meanwhile, Regina struggles with the realization that everyone, perhaps even Robin, is better off in the alternate world where the Evil Queen was defeated. And when Emma inspires a familiar face to help her and Regina return home, she discovers the power to change her fate.

August Booth (Eion Bailey), also known as Pinnochio, might be that familiar face. Horowitz told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that a “formerly wooden friend” might help Emma and Regina. Co-creator Edward Kitsis too hinted that Emma might seek Pinocchio’s help as he had helped her in Season 1.

Yeah, he helped in season 1, so if I were Emma, I might go to Pinocchio.

In an interview with TV Line, Horowitz confirmed that Bailey would be making an appearance in the second half of Once Upon a Time Season 6.

We love Eion Bailey, we love August and we love Pinocchio. We will get to see him in multiple worlds and realms.

Meanwhile, before they persuade that familiar face to help them return home, Emma and Regina will have to face the alternate world’s Henry (Jared S. Gilmore). Henry will be seen hunting them because Regina killed the wish realm’s Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (also Josh Dallas) in Episode 10 of Once Upon a Time Season 6.

And in the mid-season finale, Regina and Emma were unable to exit the wish realm because the former got distracted by the appearance of that world’s Robin Hood (Sean Maguire).

The appearance of Robin Hood will have a deep impact on Regina, according to Kitsis. In Once Upon a Time Season 6 spring premiere, the new Robin and his impact on her would become not only a “huge part” of Regina’s story but also Emma’s and everyone else as well, he told EW.

Watch here the promo for Once Upon a Time Season 6 Episode 11.

Once Upon a Time Season 10 Episode 11, titled “Tougher Than the Rest,” returns to ABC on Sunday, March 5.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]