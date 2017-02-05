Tom Everett Scott Feared His ‘La La Land’ Character Was Into ‘Kinky Stuff’

Tom Everett Scott may have had a brief cameo role in Oscar-nominated La La Land, but it was one of the nicest surprises of the film, according to Entertainment Weekly. La La Land may have won seven record Golden Globes and is nominated for 14 awards at the upcoming Oscars 2017, but Scott was actually one of the coolest things about the Damien Chazelle-directed film.

I don't know if anyone LOVED the fact that @LaLaLand had #Thatthingyoudo actor Tom Everett Scott who played a jazz drummer total #whiplash pic.twitter.com/CcBkbnrSFw — NaomiJohnson???? (@JmosDocGal) January 14, 2017

Tom Everett Scott, who is best known for his role of Guy Patterson in 1996’s That Thing You Do!, appears in the final 15 minutes of La La Land, but that brief, surprise cameo role is enough to make audiences talk about him after credits start rolling.

In his phone interview with EW, Tom Everett Scott had plenty to talk about, including the surprising offer of being cast in the film and his first meeting with actress Emma Stone and director Chazelle, who turns out to be a huge fan of his iconic film That Thing You Do!

Tom Everett Scott confessed that he didn’t get the part in La La Land through an audition or meeting. Instead, it was a flat offer to play in the film directed by Chazelle, who directed a hit of the 2015 Oscars, Whiplash.

At first, Tom Everett Scott was shocked by the offer and couldn’t believe “the guy who made Whiplash” was inviting him to take part in his new film.

“And it would be starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.”

La La Land: Tom Everett Scott talks about his surprise role in the hit movie musical – Entertainment Weekly https://t.co/ziicpXjywg pic.twitter.com/9kkx7yjDGi — SupportTheHustle.com (@TheHustleEmpire) January 11, 2017

And although Tom Everett Scott admits that he knew he was going to accept the role, for a second he feared his character in La La Land could be into some “really kinky stuff.”

“But I guess I did wonder for a minute, ‘Hmm I hope the character isn’t into any, you know, really kinky stuff.'”

And while Tom Everett Scott’s character isn’t exactly a fan of kinky stuff (as far as the film’s plot goes), the actor said Chazelle described his character as “this really bad priest.” Chazelle has previously expressed his admiration for Scott’s work in That Thing You Do! Interestingly, Chazelle was only 11-years-old when the 1996 film came out.

It was Tom Hanks' wife who convinced him to cast Tom Everett Scott in this movie – https://t.co/KG9xs6j7Ol pic.twitter.com/fvl3qCwqCj — The Movie Scene (@TheMovieScene) October 8, 2016

Chazelle, who previously revealed how much the 1996 film meant to him as for an aspiring jazz drummer, was literally “geeking out” immediately after introducing himself to Tom Everett Scott, the actor revealed to EW.

“He was very sweet. Yeah, I mean, I will say that he was geeking out, shortly after he introduced himself.”

In his interview with EW, Chazelle, who recently won two of La La Land‘s seven Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Screenplay), revealed that casting Tom Everett Scott wasn’t a random choice. The Whiplash director explained that he wanted to cast the actor because he “truly loves” That Thing You Do!

“Growing up and wanting to be a jazz drummer, that movie was kind of revolutionary for me.”

Tom Everett Scott from That Thing you Do pic.twitter.com/36YShg2EjM — Peto (@Peto23Rock) November 26, 2016

Stone was no less sweet about meeting Tom Everett Scott at the table read. The actress revealed to EW that her first reaction after learning what role Scott would play was, “Not bad, not bad!”

Apart from his iconic role in That Thing You Do!, Tom Everett Scott has appeared in many other projects over the years, including Beauty and the Beast, Sons of Anarchy and Z Nation, according to 2Paragraphs.

Just last year, Tom Everett Scott played one of the show’s regulars in Sister Cities. La La Land is nominated for 14 Oscars at the upcoming February 26 ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

