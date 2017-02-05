Taylor Swift: Will Pre-Super Bowl Performance In Houston Be Only Show Of 2017?

Taylor Swift recently delivered a pre-Super Bowl performance in Houston, Texas. The show lasted for a total of 90-minutes, beginning on late Saturday night and ending on early Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press. Her performance, which took place at Club Nomadic and was part of the yearly DirectTV NOW Super Saturday Night, may be the only time Swift sings on stage in 2017.

“As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” the Associated Press reports the 27-year-old pop star said during the show. “You are attending 100 percent of my tour dates.”

Swifties are lighting up the night in Houston at #SuperSaturdayNight ✨ @TaylorSwift13 just took the stage! pic.twitter.com/mIBopNcbhR — AT&T (@ATT) February 5, 2017

Per the Associated Press, Swift performed in front of 9,000 fans. The audience for Swift’s pre-Super Bowl performance appeared to be smaller than the pop star was used to, with the Associated Press describing how she last performed in front of an audience of 60,000 people. However, there were quite a few celebrities in attendance, with CNBC reporting that Vince Vaughn, Jeremy Renner, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen were all on hand for the performance. Tim Tebow, former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback, was also in attendance, according to Newser.

Swift also used the opportunity to sing a couple of her new songs. One of the songs that Swift performed was “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” which was a song done in collaboration with Zayn Malik, formerly of the group One Direction, for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, the Associated Press reported. Before she began the song, Swift informed the crowd that she would be performing it as a solo act, saying that Malik would “definitely not” be making a surprise appearance.

Another song Swift performed was “Better Man,” which she wrote for the country band Little Big Town. Billboard recently reported that Little Big Town had hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs for the third consecutive week with the Swift-written song.

Many of songs that Swift has penned focus on relationships or heartache, and “Better Man” describes a breakup and someone’s thoughts about how things could have been different in the aftermath if the other person was a “better man.” According to Billboard, it was the first time that Swift had performed either song live.

We’re trying to keep our cool, but it’s not working???? @TaylorSwift13 puts on an amazing show! #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/SQyD8xxn8U — DIRECTV NOW (@directvnow) February 5, 2017

Per the Associated Press, Swift also sang a rendition of “This Is What I Came For,” which she co-wrote with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. The majority of the other songs that Swift played came from the pop albums Red and the Grammy Award-winning 1989, which were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively. A few of these songs were “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” per the Associated Press.

Swift also performed one of her country songs, which was “You Belong With Me,” and said she thought it would be a fitting tune for the the occasion of the Super Bowl, per the Associated Press. As the Associated Press describes, the lyrics mention “cheerleaders” and “bleachers,” and the official music video for the song has a high school football theme as well.

Swift, of course, started her musical career in the country genre before ultimately making the switch over to pop. Over a decade ago, as a teenager, Swift released her self-titled debut album, which featured a number of hit country songs, including “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Our Song,” and “Should’ve Said No.” In the years that followed, Swift released several other country albums, and other hit singles included “Love Story,” “White Horse,” “Fifteen,” “Back To December,” “Mean,” and “Ours.” She also teamed up with Tim McGraw himself for the song “Highway Don’t Care.”

Other musical acts will soon follow Taylor Swift’s pre-Super Bowl performance in Houston, with country star Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem and Lady Gaga headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

What do you think about Taylor Swift’s new songs and her perhaps lone performance of 2017?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]