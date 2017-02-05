‘DWTS’ 2017 Cast Reveal: Who’s Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24?

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast is coming together and die-hard fans of ABC’s ballroom dance competition can’t wait until the March 20 season premiere to watch their favorite pro-dancers hit the dance floor with popular celebrities that include reality TV stars, athletes, actors, actresses, music artists, and more.

In past season, Tom Bergeron has hosted the big cast reveal on Good Morning America a few weeks before the premiere, but some of the DWTS pros are already leaking out the 2017 DWTS cast on social media and the lineup may be one of the show’s best ever with some big surprises as far as celebs go.

So, who can fans expect to see in the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast? Here’s the latest scoop about the celebs who may be polishing their dancing shoes in preparation for the premiere that is expected to be a really big deal — according to ABC, it’s the show’s 400th episode.

With the premiere just a few weeks away, fans can expect to see more names revealed on the pros’ Instagram and Twitter accounts well ahead of the official unveiling of the cast. Perhaps ABC realizes that leaking out one celebrity at a time keeps fans talking about the show that, according to Zap2It, draws in a hefty amount of viewers on Monday nights.

Glamour reports that there’s a good chance that The Bachelor Nick Viall signing on to dance this season, but there is quite a bit of online chatter that one of his ladies — Corinne Olympios — could be in talks with ABC to partner up with a dance pro this season.

This season’s most talked about contestant recently made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show (video below), so the network is really trying to keep her name out there. If she’s not dancing, expect to see the controversial cast member on Bachelor in Paradise or perhaps as the next Bachelorette.

Reality TV stars aside, the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars could feature some big names — and at least one that may be a bit controversial — if the rumors turn out to be true.

According to Page Six, former Today show host Billy Bush may make his television comeback on Dancing with the Stars months after he was fired due to the much talked-about Trump tapes.

Usher may go from The Voice coach to Mirrorball trophy competitor — celebrity gossip website Jasmine Brand reports that music artist and former The Voice coach Usher is “already shooting promos for the show.” ABC has yet to confirm that rumor but it doesn’t sound unreasonable.

Billy Bush lost his job after this video, but Donald Trump became President? Hmm.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/s9D3aJay19 — DemsTalk (@DemsTalk) January 22, 2017

Pro Emma Slater isn’t shy when it comes to shouting out who she’d like to see on the show and one name may be her future partner. And judge Carrie Ann Inaba has also been dropping some serious hints about the celebrities she’d like to see in the DWTS 2017 cast lineup.

Carrie Ann, who will be back at the judges’ table with Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, recently told AOL that her top picks for celebrity dancers are Bruno Mars, Pitbull, and NeYo. Whether one or more of the music artists will appear on Season 24 is still unknown, but they would all be top contenders for the Mirrorball trophy.

Emma revealed her top three picks on Twitter — Barry Weiss (Storage Wars), Russell Brand (comedian and Katy Perry’s ex), and Jonathan Scott (HGTV’s Property Brothers star). Interestingly enough, it was Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew Scott who responded to Emma’s tweet, “You wanna do next season of @DancingABC?” with a resounding “Of course I do!”

In addition to the names above, there are plenty of other names circulating in the DWTS rumor mill. Olympic medalist Simone Biles who told E! News that she would love to join the cast. The show’s executive producer Rob Wade recently told Glamour that Mark Ballas may be coming back — the pro recently friended Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, prompting rumors that fans could see them partnered up.

There’s usually an NFL star on Dancing with the Stars and fans may hear some names start to emerge in the coming weeks. WetPaint has Peyton Manning on their wish list, so keep an eye on this Twitter account to see if he starts dropping hints about joining the cast.

Who would you like to see in the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast lineup?

