Kate Middleton Becoming Jealous Over Meghan Markle And Charity Work Attention?

Meghan Markle has suddenly become a subject of much focus since Prince Harry confirmed that he is in fact in a relationship with the Suits star. Markle has been well-known over the years, not only for playing stunning and clever Rachel on the legal drama, but also due to her tireless humanitarian efforts which have taken her all over the world as an advocate for various charities.

Markle most recently returned back to her royal beau after a five-day visit to Delhi, India where she spoke on behalf of World Vision Canada to young women about health and hygiene. While away Meghan has sparked rumors that she and Harry are getting so serious that she may soon be making her exit from Suits, to be a more present member of the royal’s life and partake in more of the royal events that each family member is expected to be present at.

Prince Harry is quite similar to Markle, as he is known for his efforts with various charities, such as the Invictus Games and the Heads Together campaign, he and his brother, as well as Kate Middleton have initiated. The campaign seeks to eradicate any negative stigma attached to mental health issues. The trio have been advocates for mental health awareness over the past few years and have been integral in igniting conversations about illnesses of the mind that have been so taboo in prior years.

As it seems, due to all this attention Meghan Markle is receiving, especially as onlookers have started terming her the perfect modern princess and addition to the royal clan, there are now rumors flying that the “it girl” of the royal family, Duchess Kate Middleton, is a little bit jealous that she has someone on the scene who may rival the name she has made for herself.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry shares details about these new rumors that have been relayed, noting reasons that Middleton may feel as though there may be a bit of competition for the spotlight in the near future.

“Kate Middleton is none too pleased with the media calling Meghan Markle the ‘perfect modern princess.’ In fact, many royal observers believe that Kate is jealous that Meghan is the perfect modern princess simply because she’s a passionate celebrity humanitarian. Plus, Meghan does a better job of reaching out to her fans and audience about her work.”

The publication goes on to indicate reasons Markle has been deemed the perfect “modern” princess, stating that her presence on social media and on her own popular lifestyle website The Tig, allows her to have a more personal connection with fans and followers, whereas Kate Middleton prefers being very closed off from social media and demands privacy for her family.

Additionally, although Middleton has stepped up and taken on a heftier workload since her early days as the Duchess, when she had the reputation as being “Lazy Kate,” with Markle so active with various initiatives, the publication claims that Middleton likely feels a bit threatened and as though she will have to take on even more duties to match Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly dating since late summer after they were introduced by a mutual friend. However, it wasn’t until late fall that the royal announced he and Markle were a couple, after the pair had been spotted together around Kensington Palace and in Toronto on a few occasions. In the same breath, Harry demanded respect for his relationship with Meghan, after there was backlash and after critics were quite nasty on social media in regards to his new love. International Business Times reminds of the statement released by Kensington Palace.

“He has rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media, focused on his work and the issues he cares about. Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

