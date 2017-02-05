Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body Revolution’ Started With Lamar Odom Divorce

Khloe Kardashian has worked very hard to achieve her fit physique. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t shy away from sharing some of secrets with her fans.

I filmed a step-by-step workout with Don on my app so you guys can do it at home!! Get ready to work your booty off!! ???? link in my bio A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Khloe posted a video on Instagram in which she is working out with the famous Don Brookes. Don also trains with Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and it’s not hard to see where the inspiration comes from. Kourtney has always been great motivation for Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian has openly talked about her struggle with media and body shaming. She appeared on the cover of Health magazine and talked about how she struggles to keep body shamers at bay. Irrespective of what the people say, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been able to achieve an enviable body and even has a reality show of her own.

Island Vibes ???????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Khloe talked with the Health magazine about exactly when her Revenge Body Revolution started. She said when she got a divorce with Lamar Odom she turned to food for an “outlet.” “I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight,'” she told Health.

She goes on to say that she decided to join a gym and things changed soon after. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions—because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi—I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Despite the successes, Khloe has never been able to completely stop attacks on her by the media.

Khloe Kardashian said despite her success at losing weight, she met with a lot of criticism on how long she took to lose weight. “Some people were like, ‘It took you so long to lose weight.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve been fat or out of shape my whole life. It’s gonna take time to reprogram my body.’ But some people were like, ‘I liked you better when you were fat.’ I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am. It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

Khloe receives a lot of criticism for the way her face looks. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram and people said she looked “creepy,” Inquisitr had reported. A lot of her fans say she’s had plastic surgery. However, Khloe Kardashian has repeatedly cleared her stance on what she thinks about plastic surgery. She’s said she is not against it, although she does think one should explore all other means first.

While Khloe is busy working on herself, Lamar Odom has started recovery by going back to the gym. Lamar posted on Instagram: “Feels good getting back in the gym,” People magazine has reported.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian inspires her fans to work for a "Revenge Body"? Do you think Lamar Odom is finally recovering?

