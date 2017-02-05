2017 Super Bowl 101: Time, Channel, Live Streams and All The Essential Info

History will be made in 2017 as the Patriots face off against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, tonight at Houston’s NRG Stadium, according to Sporting News.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl, the most-watched sporting event began this week, fans have been waiting anxiously for the game that will decide the fate of their teams. Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick take it for the New England Patriot favorites and win its fifth Super Bowl Title? Or will the Atlanta Falcons clinch the revered title for the first time and make Super Bowl history?

As you prepare for the kickoff, here is a handy guide providing you with all the TV times, channels, and live streaming information you will need for the 2017 Super Bowl.

What Time Does The Super Bowl Kick Off?

Super Bowl 51 starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday February 5, 2015.

In the UK, British viewers can catch the game at 11:30 p.m. according to The Sun.

Where is Super Bowl 51 Being Played?

The location of Super Bowl 51 is the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texans. The venue was chosen in a 2013 owners vote, and Houston beat South Florida for hosting rights of the 2017 Super Bowl.

The NRG Stadium also hosted the Super Bowl 38 in 2004. In that final, the Patriots beat the Panthers 32-29.

Houston also hosted the Super Bowl 8 at the Rice Stadium in 1974, when the Dolphins beat the Vikings 24-7.

What Channels Will The Super Bowl Be On?

In the U.S., FOX and FOX Sports GO will broadcast the Super Bowl 51 nationally. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will have the task of broadcasting from the booth, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will act as field reporters.

In the UK, BBC and Sky One will broadcast the live game.

Which Radio Stations Will Be Broadcasting The Super Bowl?

Westwood One will broadcast the Super Bowl with Boomer Esiason and Kevin Harlan commentating from the booth, while James Lofton and Tony Boselli will act as field commentators.

Sirius XM will also broadcast the Super Bowl on channel 88 (82 for Atlanta Falcons call, 81 or 225 for New England Patriots call)

Sirius XM radio listener

Where Can I Stream Super Bowl 51?

FOX Sports GO will live stream the Super Bowl 2017 game at FOXSportsGo.com using an Android, Amazon, iOS, or Windows tablet or other compatible devices such as Android Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and XBOX One.

Users who stream from FOXSportsGo.com won’t need to enter their pay TV details to watch the Super Bowl 51.

How Did The Falcons and Patriots Make The Finals?

According to CBS Sports, The Falcons defeated the Packers with a convincing score of 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game. It is only the second time that this underdog team makes the Super Bowl finals. The Falcons lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 39 with a score of 34-19.

The Patriots defeated the Steelers with another convincing victory of 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. This will be their ninth Super Bowl appearance. They have won 4 and lost 4 Super Bowls. Their last appearance at a Super Bowl was in 2015 when they beat the Seahawks 28-24.

Who Will Perform At The Super Bowl Half -Time Show?

Lady Gaga will be performing at the 2017 Super Bowl. She will be the main performer but has invited Tony Bennett to join her.

The national anthem will be performed by country star Luke Bryan.

What Are the Odds for Super Bowl 2017?

New England has a three-point advantage over Atlanta, given a 59 percent chance of winning.

Predictions for Super Bowl 2017

The nation seems to be cheering for the underdogs to cause an upset and beat the favored Patriots.

[Featured Image by Charlie Riedel/AP Images]