WWE News: Nikki Bella Set To Announce Retirement At Wrestlemania 33?

After years of various injuries, Nikki Bella might announce her retirement at WrestleMania 33. The Divas champion is scheduled to compete in a mixed tag-team match with boyfriend John Cena at the event. Will Bella call time on her career during WWE’s big night?

According to The Sun, Bella has suffered a litany of injuries over the years. This includes a bad neck injury that kept her away from the ring for almost an entire year. While she returned to the ring in August, her upcoming bout with Cena might be her grand finale.

Bella’s sister, Brie, made a similar move last year during WrestleMania. Brie retired after sending fans off with one of the craziest Yes Locks ever. Will Bella follow in her sister’s footsteps and go out on top?

Bella has a few good reasons for wanting to retire this year. For starters, Uproxx is reporting that Bella and Brie are business partners and she might retire to focus more on the family business. Not only do the sisters have their own underwear line, Birdiebee, but they just created a YouTube channel and are rumored to have an interest in the wine business.

The 33-year-old is also battling new neck issues that could take her out of the sport for good. She was also just promoted to executive producer for WWE’s reality series, Total Divas. With her health not improving and her business opportunities booming, this might be the perfect time and place for Bella to hang it all up.

At the same time, Yahoo reports that Cena might propose to Bella during WrestleMania 33. Bella and Cena are set to compete against The Miz and Maryse for the mixed tag-team bout. Cena is reportedly considering proposing to Bella in the ring, either before or after she announces her retirement.

For fans of Total Divas, the idea of John Cena and Nikki Bella getting married is nothing new. According to Blasting News, the pair has been fairly open about their relationship on the show and have expressed a desire to tie the knot. The only thing standing in their way is a difference of opinion on having kids.

Cena has made it loud and clear that he never wants a family. He’s also said he doesn’t want to marry again, though he recently changed his tune on that front. Even still, Cena is afraid that Bella’s desire to become a mom could ruin their marriage, which is one reason why he hasn’t popped the big question.

In fact, not having kids is Cena’s biggest obstacle to getting married. There’s no question that he and Bella are in love, but he doesn’t want to commit to anything long term until they are on the same page about important issues like expanding the family.

That being said, WrestleMania is the perfect venue for such a proposal. Not only is this one of the sport’s biggest events, but Cena and Bella are WWE’s biggest stars. What better way to promote WWE and wrestling than an epic proposal during the year’s most popular event?

A proposal would also generate more interest in Bella’s shows, including Total Divas and Total Bellas. If the engagement is done right, it would certainly boost ratings for the struggling shows and help gain a larger audience. Not to mention attract more viewers for WrestleMania.

Of course, Cena and Bella have remained quiet about the rumored retirement and proposal. With WrestleMania still a few months away, it might be a while before more information is available.

Fans can watch Cena and Bella in action when WrestleMania 33 airs on pay-per-view April 2.

