Mariah Carey: Bryan Tanaka Romance Scripted For Appeal And To Alter Split News?

Mariah Carey always seems to put on a nonchalant, dismissive and strong face following any sort of negativity in her life or feud with another celebrity, like rapper Nicki Minaj, and even when she has just been dumped by her billionaire beau.

Mariah’s most recent moment that afterward most in her place would have preferred to likely hide under a rock after, involved her disastrous performance at the New York City ball drop on New Year’s Eve. In true Mariah fashion, the diva shook it off and placed the blame on the show’s producers, claiming they set her up to fail and gave her a faulty ear piece.

In regard to her romantic life, as noted, Mariah was sent packing by Packer in late fall and recent clips from Carey’s reality show Mariah’s World reveal the moments leading up to the split when Mariah shares in private conversations with her manager Stella, that she feels badly she is unable to make time for James. The Daily Mail relays Carey’ words from the episode focused on this.

“I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things. I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together. I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

Within these episodes, before her split from Packer, the diva is seen being accompanied by backup dancer Bryan Tanaka as well. Since the split, Carey and her dancer have apparently been enjoying a romance, yet there are claims being made now that the romance was fabricated as a means for Mariah to seem unaffected by being dumped and present her as the victor in the split by moving on so easily. The National Post identifies portions of the diva’s reality show, within which Tanaka appears, and states that there are truly some interactions that seem entirely scripted.

The publication notes how “reality” shows are often known to relay conversations and interactions that would never actually happen between two people, especially when surrounded by cameras, adding that the situations are often unbelievable and involve two people being forced together, resulting in onscreen confessions of love or distress. The Post identifies Mariah’s World as being guilty of this so that Mariah and her manager Stella, who has earned a bit of a bad reputation, can spin the series in their own favor and avoid any negative headlines, thereby appearing better to fans and critics.

“The Carey and Tanaka plot uses all of these elements, and as a result comes off as one of the most blatantly scripted reality storylines of all time.It helps that Carey is an executive producer on Mariah’s World, along with her manager, Stella Bulochnikov. They can present their version of Carey’s life however they want.”

The series finale which recently aired left fans with a scene that was the ultimate in scripted romance. It was a scene between Carey and Tanaka in a gazebo, where they flirtatiously expressed their feelings.

When Stella Bulochnilov was interviewed before Mariah’s World airing, she all but admitted that the reason for signing Carey on for the project was so that she and the diva could spin the news to suit them so that the media doesn’t get to decide the facts.

“The goal behind Mariah’s World was that she gets to really tell her own story. When we get to move the news and the news doesn’t move us.”

