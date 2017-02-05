‘Stranger Things 2’ Trailer: Netflix Gives Season 2 Sneak Peek During Super Bowl

Stranger Things fans are finally getting a preview of Season 2. The second season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series will be showcased in a sneak peek trailer set to air during Super Bowl 2017. Entertainment Weekly posted a teaser photo from the trailer which shows fan-favorite teens Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dressed in Ghostbusters gear. The original Ghostbusters debuted in 1984, and the second season of Stranger Things is also set in that year.

The first season of Stranger Things took place in 1983, so it’s no surprise that the sequel season will pick up one year later, in the fall of 1984, especially since the cast is heavily comprised of growing teenagers. While there have been virtually no details released, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy told EW that evil is still lurking in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

“The Demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t,” Levy teased.

While many family faces will return for Stranger Things 2, new cast members will include teen actors Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink, who will play step-siblings Billy and Max. Montgomery’s character is described as having a “violent and unpredictable nature,” while Sink’s character is a tomboy who has “a complicated history and is generally suspicious of those around her.”

Also, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Danish star Linnea Berthelsen will also be joining the Stranger Things cast for Season 2, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Astin will play Bob Newby, the manager of the local Hawkins RadioShack, while Reiser will play Dr. Owens, a member of the Department of Energy who is in charge of keeping the bizarre events of 1983 contained. Berthelsen will play Roman, a woman who does not live in Hawkins but is somehow connected to the supernatural events at the lab.

“There’s definitely a handful of really compelling new characters this season, but absolutely servicing the core group first and foremost,” Levy told THR.

Stranger Things veterans Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), who had small, recurring roles in the original eight episodes, have been upgraded to regular cast members for the second season of the Netflix supernatural series.

In an interview earlier this year with Variety, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the first season’s standalone mystery of Will Byers’ disappearance was solved, so the second season of the show will give more insight to the mysterious 30-page document and the Season 1 finale scene that had Hopper (David Harbour) leaving a box of Eggo waffles in the woods. The Stranger Things finale moment teased that fan favorite and resident waffle lover Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) may not be gone for good.

“Obviously something happened to her when she destroyed and killed that monster and we don’t know where she went,” Matt Duffer told Variety.

Will Byers’ nightmarish memories of his visit to Upside Down in the first season of the show will also have ramifications for his character in Stranger Things 2.

“Will’s been [to Upside Down] for an entire week, and it’s had some kind of effect on him, both emotionally and perhaps physically,” Ross Duffer said. “The idea is he’s escaped this nightmare place but has he really? That’s a place we wanted to go and potentially explore in season two.”

And just as in Season 1, no one is safe in Season 2 of Stranger Things. Matt Duffer told Variety that for the show’s second season he wants viewers to feel “everyone including the kids is unsafe and anything can happen.”

“We pushed it [in season 1] with Barb (Shannon Purser), but I want to continue to amp up that threat,” the Stranger Things creator said. “It makes it scarier, but it’s also sad.”

Stranger Things 2 will premiere nine new episodes on Netflix in 2017, and while the official release date hasn’t been announced, Complex posted fans’ responses to a recent post on the official Stranger Things Twitter and Facebook pages. The tweet showed a weekend weather forecast for Houston, Texas, and fans began doing some temperature and barometric pressure calculating to solve the cryptic puzzle.

“67-58=9, 50-42=8, and barometric pressure 30-13=17,” wrote one fan. “Is that a date?”

According to Complex, Sept. 8, 2017, is a Friday, the day Netflix normally drops new series. If that’s the case, for now, Stranger Things fans will have to settle for the new trailer—and occasional cast reunions— because September is a long time away.

The Stranger Things cast recently gathered at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards where they won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. David Harbour’s acceptance speech made headlines, in part, due to co-star Winona Ryder’s animated facial expressions as she listened to his spiel.

In addition to the new cast members, Stranger Things 2 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Cara Buono (Karen), Matthew Modine (Martin Brenner) as well as the teen trio of Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin.

