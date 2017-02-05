Beyonce & Jay Z Divorce Rumor: Pregnancy Could Be Desperate Bid To Avoid Split

Beyonce and Jay Z may have just announced that they have two babies on the way, but divorce rumors are still surrounding the couple amid reports that the pregnancy could be a desperate bid to avoid a messy and costly break-up.

This week, the couple announced that they will be having twins later this year. Beyonce posted the notice on Instagram, sharing the happy moment with an unorthodox pregnancy photo.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the statement read (via Radar Online). “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The picture got plenty of attention, but also some ridicule.

Who wore it better?

RT if Bush, Like if Beyonce pic.twitter.com/q6X2jMh6aR — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) February 5, 2017

But there are some reports claiming that the pregnancy is just a last-ditch effort to save the relationship, and that Beyonce is already headed for a split. The couple’s divorce rumors have actually been ramping up in the weeks leading to the pregnancy announcement, including a report that Jay Z’s drama with a past “love child” had driven them apart.

“Will this be enough to save their marriage?,” Radar Online noted of Beyonce’s pregnancy. “As Radar reported, the couple had been living ‘separate lives’ in recent months while Jay Z’s love child scandal raged on.”

That rumor dates back to when Jay Z was 22, long before he and Beyonce hooked up, and claims that Jay Z fathered a child with a woman from Brooklyn.

“The love child, 23-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite, claimed in court documents that his mother, Wanda, had steamy sex sessions with Jay-Z in 1992,” Radar Online reported.

Other reports claimed that Beyonce and Jay Z were still headed for divorce over the mysterious cheating allegations that Beyonce revealed on her latest album. In the song “Lemonade,” Beyonce made a reference to “Becky with the good hair,” seen as a dig at Jay Z’s infidelity with an unidentified woman.

There has been plenty of speculation as to the identity of Becky — including questions on whether the cheating partner actually exists — but Hollywood stylist Anthony Pazos recently said he knows exactly who the song is referencing.

Becky is really the Kardashian family matriarch, he claimed.

“The rumors while we were working were that the one line ‘Becky with the good hair’ is Kris Jenner,” Pazos told the Daily Mail.

It’s difficult to tell if there is any truth to the divorce rumors surrounding Beyonce and Jay Z, as the couple has been a popular target for tabloid rumors in the past. There have been break-up rumors popping up throughout the course of their relationship, including a slew of reports back in the summer of 2014 as they embarked on a joint tour.

That tour started just a few months after a very public fight between Jay Z and Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, one that was allegedly sparked by Jay Z’s flirting with a longtime friend. That incident kicked off a flood of reports of Jay Z’s alleged infidelities, both past and present.

But the couple ultimately patched up their differences, and ended the summer with a trip to Italy and a renewal of their wedding vows. There were some reports that the divorce rumors were a hoax, floated out from the couple’s camp in order to draw attention to their summer tour. If that was the case, it was certainly a success as media followed them to every stop along the way.

There’s no indication if the latest divorce rumors surrounding Beyonce and Jay Z have any basis in reality, and the couple isn’t letting on one way or another. Neither Jay Z nor Beyonce have spoken publicly about the latest divorce rumors.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]