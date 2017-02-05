Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Doc Set To Tell All: Even About Their Affair

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have kept a tight lid on their relationship over the years. A new documentary, however, threatens to expose all of the couple’s darkest secrets, including the real reason why Pitt split with Jennifer Aniston.

Radar Online reports that the doc will reveal how Jolie didn’t destroy Pitt’s marriage with the Friends star. Pitt and Aniston allegedly had marital problems long before he hooked up with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star.

“Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” a source close to the documentary shared. “This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

“The film clearly shows there is a pattern in his behavior in relationships,” the source added.

Aniston may have been left heartbroken by the split, but the insider claims she eventually got the better end of the deal.

“It seems like Jen really feels like she dodged a bullet with Brad,” the insider explained. “Jen seems shocked at the path that Brad went down in the past 12 years. Some of the allegations against him are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and it’s all revealed in the film!”

Pitt and Jolie are still locked in a heated custody battle for their six children. While Brad Pitt battled early reports of child abuse and drug addiction, Jolie has recently fought off criticism for launching a smear campaign against the Allied star.

Despite the bad press, the insider is confident the documentary will show Jolie in a positive light. “She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood,” the source shared. “Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine.”

Jolie is well known for her human rights activism. According to Daily Mail, the actress is gearing up for her newest movie, First They Killed My Father, a story about a refugee of Cambodia during Pol Pot’s brutal reign. Jolie released a preview of the project this week, which featured her speaking about the significance of the movie to the country of Cambodia.

“It’s the first time there’s something on this size about this war in this country,” Jolie shared. “I feel like nobody is here for themselves and everybody here to do any job is here to put something forward and help their country speak.”

Jolie adopted her oldest son, Maddox, from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. Not only did Maddox help inspire Jolie to tell the story but he also helped her with the script and production work.

Meanwhile, Jolie has not commented on the documentary news. According to International Business Times, the documentary will also reveal details about Jolie’s divorce, including how she and Pitt had split over a year before she filed.

“This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out. Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce,” an insider explained. “The biggest shock will be his claim that the couple were apart for more than a year prior to their break-up.”

The documentary is being produced by celebrity author Ian Halperin. The film is expected to be released in the coming weeks and is titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina. With Pitt and Jolie committed to keeping their divorce private, the documentary is sure to make waves in Hollywood.

“Lately the pair have been trying to put on a united front and keep their divorce discussions quiet. This is the last thing they need,” the source concluded.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]