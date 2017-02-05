Kids’ Choice Awards 2017: Nickelodeon Releases Complete List Of Nominees

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards are just a little over a month away, and in preparation for the event, Nickelodeon has released their complete list of nominees.

In the running for Favorite Kid’s TV Show is Game Shakers,Girl Meets World, Henry Danger, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and The Thundermans, while Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Fuller House, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Supergirl, and The Flash are up for Favorite Family TV Show.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by John Cena, E! News reports.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show,” he said. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!”

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will air on March 11 at 8 p.m live from the USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles. Kids can now go to vote.nick.com to cast their votes.

Check out the complete list of 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees below:

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Moana

Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)

Favorite Villain

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)

Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated

Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)

Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)

BFF’s (Best Friends Forever)

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)

Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)

Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)

Favorite Frenemies

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Dwayne Johnson & Auli’i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Most Wanted Pet

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)

Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)

Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)

Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)

Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad

Captain America: Civil War – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson

X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Singer

Drake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

The Weeknd

Favorite Female SingerAdeleBeyoncéAriana GrandeSelena Gomez AdeleBeyoncéAriana GrandeSelena Gomez Rihanna Meghan Trainor Favorite Song “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots “Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele “Side to Side” — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj “Work From Home” — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign Favorite New Artist Kelsea Ballerini The Chainsmokers Daya Lukas Graham Solange Rae Sremmurd Hailee Steinfeld Twenty One Pilots