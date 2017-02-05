Watch Egypt Vs. Cameroon Football Live Online: AFCON 2017 Final Streaming Video

Fans who want to watch the Egypt vs. Cameroon football match live online will be able to catch streaming video of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and see which nation emerges as best on the continent.

The teams will meet Sunday in Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville, Gabon, with the AFCON trophy on the line. Kickoff in the championship match is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET). The match will be available on a number of television broadcast partners (including Eurosport 2 for those in Europe) and will also be streamed live online (a link to streaming video for the 2017 AFCON final can be found below).

Those who watch the Egypt vs. Cameroon football match live online will see an uphill battle for the Cameroon squad. The Egyptian team has conceded just one goal over the course of the entire tournament, and are looking to go a perfect three-for-three in the Africa Cup of Nations finals. The Pharaohs have reached the final on two previous occasions, 1986 and 2008, and won both times.

As BBC analyst Matthew Kenyon noted, the pace of the game could be determined by how willing Cameroon would be to attack the Egyptian defense.

“So it is Cameroon who will dictate what sort of game we get. If they decide to go for it, we could have as thrilling a contest as the semi-final in which Egypt overcame Burkina Faso on penalties,” he wrote. “If they want to keep it tight, well…”

John Bennett also picked Egypt to life the trophy, though noted in his analysis for the BBC that Cameroon has been been exceeding expectations since the tournament began.

“Cameroon were written off before they had even arrived in Gabon and then in every round, including the group stage. Somehow though, they managed to knock out the hosts and two of the favourites – Senegal and Ghana. So it’s very difficult to bet against the Indomitable Lions in the final. “They have a strong team spirit which is reflected in the way they defend from the front. Michael Ngadeu and Adolphe Teikeu are a solid centre-back pairing but every single player puts in the maximum effort to protect Fabrice Ondoa’s goal.”

But fans who watch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final could see an unlikely ending, as the tournament has been full of surprises. Senegal, which came into the AFCON as a heavy favorite to at least reach the final, failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal. Ghana, another heavy favorite for the tournament, lost to Burkina Faso in Saturday’s third-place match.

Burkina Faso beat Ghana to third in Afcon https://t.co/1zKZHeNAUp by #BBCAfrica via @c0nvey — Formen Mathebula (@paform75) February 5, 2017

Betfair analyst Dave Farrar noted that this shows the nature of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, with plenty of upsets thrown in. The tournament featured a handful of teams in the FIFA top 50 rankings, but most stumbled along the way, he noted.

“Algeria were undercooked, Ivory Coast overrated, Senegal froze, Ghana were too conservative, and DR Congo and Burkina Faso were more unlucky than anyone,” he wrote. “Tunisia and Morocco threw in bad performances when it mattered and so we are left with the two sides who behaved as if they wanted it the most. It reflects very well on the finalists, but not the competition as a whole.”

