Still Playing Skyrim? Just Hold Out Until Oblivion DLC and The Elder Scrolls 6

If you’re still playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (like us), just hold out a bit more. The Oblivion DLC mod is on its way, and so is The Elder Scrolls 6.

It’s been a good five years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim took over lives. But even after all those years, the game continues to enamor gamers of all ages, especially capturing those who are just starting out with gaming with the recent remaster, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.

This writer has had Skyrim for years now on the Xbox 360 but even today, there are so many things that I still want to accomplish and try, like being a vampire or a werewolf, or just doing some extra errands for my neighbor in Whiterun or Riften. But even with the amount of things I can still do and explore in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the million dollar-question still lurks behind my brain: when am I going to get new content?

We are not ready to move on from Skyrim just yet. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim just got a shout out recently from The Steam Awards as the winner of the “Test of Time” award:

This award is for the game that is just as good today as the day you first played it. Newer games may come out, but it doesn’t matter…you’ll always come back to play this one.

But new content is always welcome in our books. And that’s where mods come in. And for a one-of-a-kind game like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you need a mod that’s just as larger than life.

Skyblivion is the huge love project by TESRenewal, which brings the beloved world of Oblivion into Skyrim. This means that they are reconstructing the whole world of Oblivion, its DLCs and quirks, using Skyrim assets. It’s like creating a whole new game! And yes, it’s a bit ambitious but it’s Skyrim, so it’s go big or go home!

Skyblivion has been in development for some time but the team is starting 2017 with a bang—and a new trailer, PC Games Nreports. After the new influx of volunteers after its surprisingly impressive “Return to Cyrodiil” trailer last year, Skyblivion has progressed very much and the team is flaunting their progress in the new “The Road Ahead” trailer.

When Skyblivion releases for public download, it will showcase the entire Oblivion storyline, all side-quests, and DLCs. No exact release date, however, has been set for it. Do take note, however, that you are required to have both Oblivion and Skyrim to run the Skyblivion mod.

And in addition to that exciting new trailer, the Skyblivion team did a dev livestream on YouTube yesterday, which showcased a gameplay demo and a Q&A session.

If you missed the livestream, you can rewatch it here below.

Apart from Skyblivion, TESRenewal has also been working on Skywind, a Morrowind DLC for Skyrim. Development of Skywind has been quiet for some time now (since its development requires much more work compared to Skyblivion) that’s why more The ElderScrolls V: Skyrim fans are more positive about Skyblivion. Anyway, if you want to pick up Morrowind again, Bethesda is launching a Morrowind content to MMO Elder Scrolls Online in June, Venture Beat reports.

Okay, so what if you want an entirely different and fresh content from the land of Tamriel? Something that doesn’t look like Skyrim’s outdated graphics? Well, you’re probably going to have to hold out a little more longer for The Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls 6, the sequel to Skyrim, is long-overdue, in many fans’ opinion. If you’re unsure if TES 6 is even going to materialize, oh don’t worry, it will. Bethesda’s Pete Hines did say that two major projects are queued before the team works on The Elder Scrolls 6 sequel.

@RipMcStudly it isn’t delayed. The studio has two other major projects they want to work on before they get to TES6 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) December 27, 2016

In addition, if you haven’t heard yet, there is an alleged Bethesda internal memo that leaked in 2014, The Sun reports. This memo supposedly instructed its employees to refrain from “using or referencing” a certain list of terms, including “Fallout: Nuka World,” “Elder Scrolls 6,” and “Project Greenheart.”

Well we know Fallout: Nuka World has released as a major DLC for Fallout 4, so that must mean the other terms are going to be released in the next years. In fact, if you’re Elder Scrolls-savvy, you’ll know that Greenheart is actually a city within Valenwood in Tamriel. Does this mean a content included in the upcoming The Elder Scrolls 6, or a DLC for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition?

Oh and remember the bombshell announcement of Fallout 4? Well, Bethesda likes to work under the shadows, without pressure and hype on their backs. So if we’re going to hear about The Elder Scrolls 6 officially, then we’re going to hear about it right before it releases.

We just have to trust in TESRenewal and Bethesda for now, and continue tinkering around with our Skyrim and Skyrim Remastered profiles. Anyway, there are always new stuff to try and new glitches to look for, to keep you entertained. Or you can always lend TESRenewal a hand so Skyblivion makes it to public launch as soon as possible.

[Featured image by Bethesda]