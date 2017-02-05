Song Hye-kyo Weds Song Joong-ki? Leaked Report Suggests Marriage Is On The Cards

It looks like Hallyu A-listers Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo may get hitched after all.

On January 31, a shocking revelation came to light when cosmetic brand Laniege posted a message on its official Facebook page. On its Taiwan page, the company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.” However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki.

The message in Taiwanese roughly translates into: “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo and ‘Oppa’ have recently confirmed the wedding date. So happy I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too,” according to a report by I Love K-Stars.

However, after a few minutes, this post was deleted and replaced by another post, which said, “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo has been very happy of late. I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too.”

Neither Laniege nor United Artists Agency, which represents Song Hye-kyo, has responded to the marriage rumor

WOW #DescendantsOfTheSun will be the first K-Drama that will be airing in India! ????????❤ #SongJoongKi #SongHyeKyo #SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/qOJXlyAVac — a u r o r a r a i n (@_AuroraRain_) January 26, 2017

Fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the announcement of Song Hye’kyo’s wedding. They are hoping against hope that the actress will marry her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki.

Marriage rumors of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo resurfaced when the couple graced the red carpet at the KBS Drama Awards on December 31.

The charismatic duo looked like a bride and a groom walking down the aisle.

The couple’s marriage gossip gained momentum after the wedding announcement of Korean singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-hee last month. Since then, fans across Asia have joined hands on social media, requesting Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to tie the knot.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will make an ideal couple. The couple seem to be hitting it off, as per English sun signs too.

An analysis of Song Hye Kyo’s sun signs reveals that both stars are quite compatible.

November-born Song Hye-kyo is a true Sagittarius. According to a report by Inquisitr, those born under this sign are clear thinkers, and often look at the big picture. They are truth-seekers. Knowledge plays a key role, as it fuels their broad-minded approach to life.

Song Joong-ki, on the other hand, is a Virgo. September-born Virgos are born to serve. They are industrious, methodical and efficient. They have an immense sense of duty and will always work for the greater good.

According to a compatibility analysis, a relationship between a Virgo man and a Sagittarius woman is a partnership of equals. The couple genuinely like and respect each other. They are both highly intelligent and share many principles and ethics. This shared trait is what draws them together in the first place.

More often than not, the romance between a Virgo man and a Sagittarius begins with friendship. This is true of both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, whose relationship is based on trust and friendship.

In the past, the duo was spotted wearing matching bracelets and similar shirts. A case in point is Song Hye-kyo’s fan meeting that was held on November 13. The couple were dressed in black. Their chemistry was visibly evident on the stage when the duo looked into each other’s eyes and sang “Always,” the original soundtrack from Descendants of the Sun.

Hallyuwood may not be Hollywood, but it looks like celebs across the world go to the same dating school. While many stars have tried to convince the world that they’re “just friends,” many a time, they were caught red-handed at clandestine get-away destinations. Despite this, they play the “just friends” card and keep their fans guessing.

Is this what Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are doing? Only time will tell.

