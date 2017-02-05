‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 8 Return Date, Update On Kensi, Deeks’ Relationship

NCIS: Los Angeles is an episode away from wrapping up its mole hunt storyline, and after that happens, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks’ (Eric Christian Olsen) romantic relationship might see a significant change. But before that, Deeks and the rest of the NCIS: Los Angeles’ agents will have to save Kensi from Sullivan (Kurt Yaeger), also known as CIA Agent Ferris, who was last seen holding a chainsaw to cut her leg.

The previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 14 finally revealed the identities of the moles. The NCIS: LA team discovered that they had been targetted by a group of CIA agents as payback for their interference in CIA missions.

And for Sullivan, it was more of a personal revenge operation against Kensi than professional payback for NCIS: Los Angeles’ agents’ meddling in the CIA operations in the Middle East. Kensi had shot him in the leg thinking that he was with the terrorists, and because of that, he lost one of his legs.

The closing moments of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 14 saw Sullivan taking out a chainsaw with the intention to cut her leg. The episode ended on Kensi’s screams.

The next episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled “Payback,” will see Kensi being tortured by Sullivan, according to the official synopsis for Season 8 Episode 15. It does not reveal whether Deeks and other NCIS: LA agents will be able to save Kensi before Sullivan amputates her leg or not.

Emotions run high for the team as one agent is held in an unknown location and tortured by the mole, while another discovers he was betrayed by someone he least expected.

The episode, which is part of the three-parter dedicated to mole hunt, is set to end on a major upheaval, as hinted by LL Cool J, who plays Sam on NCIS: Los Angeles. He told TV Guide that the cast would be affected because of the revelations related to the moles, adding that there would be a change in the guard.

There are multiple moles that are trying to destroy the agency. They’re actually closer than the fans would even expect and that’s going to lead to major changes. It affects the cast… changing of the guard.

Once the mole hunt chapter is closed, hopefully not on an unfortunate note, Kensi and Deeks’ romantic relationship might enter a new phase. Deeks has been planning to propose to Kensi, and in Episode 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, he was seen asking suggestions for how and where to propose.

Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Deeks on the series, told TV Line that the mole hunt would play a big role in what is next for Kensi and Deeks’ relationship. He, however, did not reveal the details.

We’re just coming out of the woods now, but the mole [hunt], all that, plays a very large role in what’s next. How [showrunner] Scott [Gemmill] and our writers handled that [reveal], I did not see it coming.

Meanwhile, Miguel Ferrer will be making his final appearance as Owen Granger in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 15. The veteran actor had shot for the episode before his death. He died on January 19 after a long battle with throat cancer at age 61.

The series will be paying tribute to Miguel Ferrer in an episode that is scheduled to air on March 5. According to CBS, the episode will feature a version of Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” sung by Ferrer and his blues-rock band, the Jenerators. Also, a title card, paying homage to Miguel Ferrer, will appear at the end of the episode.

In other NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 news, Debra Jo Rupp and Martin Mull will be making guest appearances in one of the episodes that airs in March, according to Entertainment Weekly’s spoiler room scoop.

The duo hops from retirement home to retirement home scamming the elderly out of their money. Their latest con in a Veteran’s Retirement Home involves a very rare coin valued in the millions. The NCIS team is assigned the case after the duo’s actions cause a kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lieutenant.

NCIS: Los Angeles is currently on a hiatus because of Super Bowl 2017. The long-running series will be returning to CBS with Episode 15, titled “Payback,” on February 19.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]