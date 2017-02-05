Ivanka Trump Shoes And Other Trump Products Not Made In U.S. (Surpisingly)

Trump has been so adamant against companies outsourcing to countries outside the U.S. But did you know that his own products, even Ivanka’s shoes, are made offshore?

Ivanka Trump has been in the headlines recently due to companies pulling her products out from their stores. The New York Magazine reported that this week, department store companies Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom have just joined the roster of companies who are dropping Ivanka Trump’s products. Neiman Marcus has been carrying Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line while Nordstrom has been selling Ivanka Trump’s shoe line, and both companies, according to their official statements, have dropped Ivanka Trump’s products because of performance issues. The products, apparently, aren’t moving so well that they decided not to renew their contract for this season.

For those who are not familiar with Ivanka Trump’s products, these lines that were made available on Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus are supposed to be top-of-the-line, luxury products, just like many other Trump-signatured products as the Donald J. Trump Collection of ties, suits, and other accessories, and Trump Home. But what’s wrong with these luxury products, you ask?

Well, just a refresher, do you remember Donald Trump’s policies on job outsourcing and how it affects jobs in the United States? Well Donald Trump has spouted a lot of promises during his campaign period, all under the banner of making America great again. One of the things that he made very clear was how he was feeling about companies shipping off jobs overseas, or an American company to outsource jobs to a country outside the U.S. A common outsourced job that we are very familiar with is process or factory work and a lot of American fashion and technology brands like Hewlett Packard, Forever 21, IBM, heck even Apple, outsource their productions offshore. A lot of companies do this since minimum wage labor abroad, especially in Asian countries like China, India, and the Philippines, where a number of American companies outsource their factory work, is very low. This then allows them to save so much more and triple their profits.

Trump has stated it explicitly, as reported by Independent, that when he becomes president of the United States, companies will face consequences if they continue to send jobs away from America.

“Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences. These companies aren’t going to be leaving anymore, they aren’t going to be taking people’s hearts out.”

In a series of tweets in 2016, in fact, Trump solidifies his proposed policies, Politico reports.

“The U.S. is going to substantially reduce taxes and regulations on businesses, but any business that leaves our country for another country fires its employees, builds a new factory or plant in the other country, and then thinks it will sell its product back into the U.S. without retribution or consequence, is WRONG! There will be a tax on our soon to be strong border of 35% for these companies wanting to sell their product, cars, A.C. units etc., back across the border. This tax will make leaving financially difficult, but these companies are able to move between all 50 states, with no tax or tariff being charged. Please be forewarned prior to making a very expensive mistake.”

With Donald Trump’s arduous advocacy against job outsourcing, you would think he runs his company accordingly (did you know he swore not to eat Oreos anymore because Nabisco moved some U.S. factory jobs to Mexico?). You would think that Trump’s products are manufactured in the United States, then. Well, prepare to be surprised.

The Washington Post, in August 2016, searched for sources of Trump products from 2007 to 2016 and they found out that a number of Trump’s products actually are made in China, Bangladesh, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, among others.

The Donald J. Collection of apparel and fashion accessories are made in a lot of countries. Trump sport coats were made in India, Trump suits were made in Indonesia, some shirts are made in China and Bangladesh, while Trump eyeglasses were made in China.

Trump Home furnitures, manufactured in partnership with global luxury furniture brand, Dorya, has components made in Germany. Several other Trump Home items like mirrors, ceramic vases, wall decor, and kitchen items are made in China.

Items that could be found in Trump Hotels, too, are sourced from China, such as hotel pens, shampoo, body wash, laundry bags, and bath towels, among others.

In fact, even Ivanka Trump shoes are made offshore. Scary Mommy reports that over 100,000 pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes are manufactured at the Huajian shoe factory, south of China’s Guangdong province. The said Dongguan factory employs some 15,000 people.

How do you like to view Donald Trump and his daughter’s manufacturing techniques? Hypocrisy or business-savvy?

