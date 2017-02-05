Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Talk About Hooking Up In ‘The Voice’ Preview

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s flirtatious relationship is the main focus of a new preview for Season 12 of The Voice.

The Voice returns to NBC later this month, and many fans of the show can’t wait to see how Gwen and Blake will interact now that they’re a couple. They might be completely smitten with each other, but they are going to be competing against one another. This complex dynamic is played up in the first Season 12 preview for the show. Gwen Stefani has clearly decided that all’s fair in love and war, and she’s not above using her relationship with Blake Shelton to woo a contestant.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton. I’ve got the hookup,” Gwen tells an unseen singer in the sneak preview.

Her use of the word “hookup” immediately sends her boyfriend’s mind into the gutter.

“That’s so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up,” a grinning Blake responds, making his girlfriend burst out laughing.

Gwen Stefani was seemingly trying to convince a country artist to join her team by referencing the duet that she and Blake Shelton recorded together, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” She’s obviously proud of the song now, but she had her reservations about working on a country tune when Blake surprised her by initiating the songwriting process. As Us Weekly reports, Gwen and Blake didn’t sit down and write the song together; Blake sent Gwen part of the the song, and he asked her to write the rest of it.

“The story is that he had written this song and sent it to me on my phone,” Gwen told talk show host Chelsea Handler. “He’s like, ‘I wrote this song.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, what if I don’t like it? Huge turnoff!’ I listened to it and thought, Oh, my God, I love this. He said, ‘Write the rest of it.'”

Gwen Stefani might be using her relationship with Blake Shelton to add country singers to her team on The Voice, but don’t expect the Cali girl to make herself over as a cowgirl anytime soon. According to Gossip Cop, there’s no truth to a recent rumor that Blake is helping Gwen transform into a country star to save her “failing pop career.” Gossip Cop has also debunked a rumor that a “pregnant” Gwen Stefani has called off her wedding to Blake Shelton. A source close to Gwen said that she’s not pregnant, and there’s no wedding in the works for her to call off.

While Gwen and Blake aren’t planning a wedding just yet, they recently proved that they’re still going strong by prepping for a big Super Bowl Sunday party. On Saturday, the Daily Mail shared a few photos of the couple in the parking lot of the Ralph’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks, California. They were joined by Gwen’s 2-year-old son Apollo, who was entertaining himself with two toy dinosaurs. The group left the store with three carts full of groceries, so it looks like they’re inviting quite a few guests over to Gwen’s place for a big Super Bowl bash. Gwen’s fans will have to stay tuned to see if she shares any Snapchats of the food and festivities.

After football season is over, Blake Shelton might want to shift his focus to February 14. Entertainment Tonight recently asked the “A Guy with a Girl” singer about his Valentine’s Day plans, and he confessed that he hasn’t put too much thought into doing something special for Gwen.

“I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something,” Blake revealed. “I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

Shefani fans will be praying for Gwen Stefani to sneak a few Snapchats during their Valentine’s Day date. If she doesn’t, at least fans won’t have to wait too long to see more of Gwen and Blake’s PDA. The Voice returns to NBC Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]