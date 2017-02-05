Donald Trump Loves Men, Says Kristen Stewart On Saturday Night Live

Kristen Stewart roasted U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. In her dramatic opening monologue, she said that she was aware that the president was not quite fond of her. She referred to her breakup with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The breakup between Kristen and her then-boyfriend did not go well with Trump, who had some advice for Pattinson.

The 26-year-old actress talked about a number of tweets, which Trump posted in 2012 after Stewart cheated on Robert. The future president wrote that the Twilight actor should not take his girlfriend back, since she had cheated on him “like a dog.” Trump predicted that the actress would cheat on him again if he took her back. According to him, Pattinson would do much better without Stewart.

Kristen Stewart also referred to the tweet where Donald Trump advised Pattinson to dump Kristen. He asked Robert to “be smart” and dump his girlfriend. He also predicted that the actor would realize how right he was and thank him in a couple of years for the advice. The Twilight actress said that she was nervous while hosting Saturday Night Live as she was aware that Donald Trump was probably watching the show. “I don’t think he likes me that much,” he said.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Kristen then talked about her breakup with Pattinson that happened in 2012. She said Donald Trump got “insane” because of the breakup. Then, Stewart dropped a bomb. What she said next was a direct question on the U.S. president’s sexual preferences.

“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

Kristen Stewart backed her claim with another tweet by Donald Trump. In the tweet, Trump offered an open invite for Robert Pattinson to attend the Miss Universe 2012 Pageant. The invite was surprising, since Rob had nothing to do with the show.

Interestingly, it was the first time that Kristen openly talked about her sexuality. While it is widely believed that the actress is a bisexual and she is presently dating Stella Maxwell, a notable Victoria’s Secret model, she never came out in public. She used Saturday Night Live to declare to the world that she is a homosexual. But, she did not miss a chance to take a dig at Donald Trump at the same time.

Thereafter, Kristen Stewart addressed Donald Trump directly and talked about her sexuality as well. “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not gonna like me now,” Kristen said, “because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay, dude.” Kristen ended her monologue by dropping an F-bomb, and many were quite excited about it.

And here’s Kristen Stewart dropping an f-bomb during the SNL monologue. It’s great. pic.twitter.com/C7snwPV8Lu — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 5, 2017

The SNL episode also had Melissa McCarthy who did a convincing impersonation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. She referred to the U.S. president’s declaration of the Supreme Court nominee. He told the press that everyone was happy with the decision, as everyone was smiling.

“The men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”

As Kristen Stewart appeared on SNL, Alec Baldwin was also back with his Donald Trump impersonation after a break. He was at the Oval Office and started complaining to his chief strategist Steve Bannon about his long tiring day. Bannon suggests him to call Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull. And, the conversation eventually ends in Trump’s warning to Turnbull to be prepared for war, News.com.au reported.

[Featured image