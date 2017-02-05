‘This Is Us’ Episode 14: See Jack And Rebecca’s Wedding Album

This Is Us fans are invited to a wedding. Fans of the NBC drama have fallen in love with Jack and Rebecca’s (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) love story, and now they’ll get to see it from the beginning on the upcoming This Is Us episode, “I Call Marriage.”

Entertainment Weekly posted a sneak peek at the episode, which shows Jack and Rebecca’s wedding day as well as the toast from best man, Miguel (Jon Huertas).

Looks like somebody's gettin' ????. We're back on Tuesday with a new episode of #thisisus. ???????????????? A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:01am PST

According to EW, the “I Call Marriage” episode of This Is Us will open on the courthouse steps, circa the late 1970s, as the newlyweds smooch after saying their “I dos.” But the poignant speech by best man Miguel—who This Is Us viewers know will go on to be Rebecca’s husband number two—is the highlight of the preview clip.

In the scene, which is set at the couple’s reception, Miguel describes himself as Jack’s best friend and “his former better half.” The This Is Us character then looks his future wife Rebecca in the eye and says he owes her an apology because he used to refer to her as Yoko Ono because she took Jack out of his life so much.

“Then Jack started using words like soulmate, and forever,” the best man continued. “He never really said stuff like that until he met you.”

Love is in the air! #ThisIsUs A photo posted by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

While the This Is Us episode starts off with the happy wedding day of Jack and Rebecca, a flash forward will include a bombshell from Miguel and his wife Shelly (Wynn Everett), which will have the Pearsons taking stock of their own relationship.

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore recently addressed their characters’ nuptials during a Twitter Q&A after a fan asked if there was a chance viewers would ever get to see Jack and Rebecca’s wedding.

“I might have photos from said maybe wedding,” Ventimiglia teased.

Moore also teased the big day when she shared an Instagram snap from her hairstylist’s chair on the This Is Us set. In the photo, the actress gave fans a peek at her character’s white macramé dress and the wreath of flowers in her hair.

Headed back to work on episode 15 (already!) tomorrow. Can't wait to pick up where we left off. #thisisus A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

In addition, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said that viewers would see a lot more of the close bond between Jack and Miguel, revealing that in a future This Is Us episode, “you see [Jack and Rebecca] getting married. You see Miguel being the best man at the wedding.”

This is fantastic! Rebecca and Jack's wedding will be featured on #ThisIsUs: https://t.co/VGLThMUHyT pic.twitter.com/BmPPXEz2IE — The Knot (@theknot) February 4, 2017

This Is Us fans may have to wait a while to see how Rebecca ends up married to her first husband’s best friend. Many This Is Us fans think Miguel moved in on his best friend’s wife based on the fact that he previously told Jack that Rebecca was out of his league.

“You married way, way above your station,” Miguel told his friend in the second episode of This Is Us. “I’d be careful not to give her a reason to notice.”

For now, This Is Us fans can enjoy the Pearson matriarch’s first wedding to the man she describes as “perfect.”

See the first photos of Jack and Rebecca's wedding on the upcoming episode of #ThisIsUs! https://t.co/5sGdecWJuG pic.twitter.com/Ru7oIwiWvu — The Knot (@theknot) February 2, 2017

Of course, Ventimiglia doesn’t think his character is perfect, although he does admit he is a good guy. In an interview with Variety, Milo said Jack has flaws just as everyone does.

“He loves his wife, he loves his kids, and will do anything for them,” the This Is Us star said of his character.

“He’s a good person, and inspires people around him to be good. …I don’t think he’s perfect at all. I think he’s flawed, and we’ll see those flaws. Those flaws and those cracks and those imperfections are what make us human.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Take a look at the video below to see a promo for This Is Us.

