Federal Appeals Court Denies Appeal To Resume Trump’s Travel Ban

Hours after the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal against the decision of a Seattle judge to stop President Trump’s executive order that denied entry for refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, a federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the U.S. government’s initial request to resume the travel ban. The newest court ruling means that President Trump’s travel ban remains suspended.

According to CNN, the ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals also asked for both the sides to file their respective legal briefs before a final decision is made. Until the final decision comes, the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Robart’s decision that suspended the travel ban will remain enforced.

It was last Friday that Robart, sitting in the Western District of Washington, ruled in favor of two states that filed the lawsuit against President Trump’s executive order. He ruled that the states that filed the lawsuit “have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the executive order.” He also added that the travel ban had adverse effects on “residents in areas of employment, education, business, family relations, and freedom to travel.”

The decision by the court to deny the resuming of the travel ban comes just hours after the U.S. Justice Department filed a strongly worded appeal just after midnight Sunday asking the court to resume the travel ban that would have been in place for a period of 90 days. The appeal argued that the blocking of President Trump’s travel ban was not in the interest of the nation and that it “harms the public.” It also stated that the order “second-guesses the President’s national security judgment.” The appeal also attacked the judge’s decision and emphasized the President’s broad authority in the immigration context.

“Robart’s ruling contravenes the considered judgment of Congress that the President should have the unreviewable authority to suspend the admission of any class of aliens.”

Another argument made by the Department of Justice was that the attorney generals of Washington state and Minnesota, the parties who filed in lawsuit “lack the ability to sue in federal court because their alleged harms are too ‘speculative.'”

Meanwhile, following Friday’s ruling, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it has suspended all actions to implement President Trump’s executive order and that they will continue to let in passengers with all legal documents into the country.

President Trump has been vocally critical of the Judge’s decision to stay his executive order and has been tweeting out against the ruling since yesterday. He started off by calling Robart a “so-called judge” in one of his tweets from February 4.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

This was followed by a series of tweets, the text from some of which we have embedded below.

“What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? Why aren’t the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision?

In the last tweet for the day, the president was in no mood to relent when he tweeted the following.

“The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!”

