Sarah Michelle Gellar’s E.R. Trip; Transitioning From Actress To Entrepreneur

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent some time in the emergency room recently, accompanying her five-year-old son Rocky who was having trouble breathing while suffering from a virus. E! News reported that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress noted on social media that she managed to make it through seven years of parenting for two young children before needing to make a trip to the ER, and that event was indeed harrowing.

The celebrity mom decided to take her young son to the emergency room when she grew increasingly concerned that he was having trouble breathing.

“It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus, but thankfully Rocky was released. I’m not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt.”

The actress kept her fans updated on social media, and later thanked the doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospital, along with her seven-year-old daughter Charlotte who “would not leave [her brother Rocky’s] side.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for her role as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the popular television series that was broadcast by the WB television network. Gellar’s character was the series’ protagonist who battled vampires and other dark forces.

The actress turned entrepreneur and mom has been exposed to the world of show business for most of her life, having made her television debut at four-years-old. Gellar also featured as a child artist in commercials for Burger King, in which she criticized McDonald’s. The actress continued to work in television shows as a child artist until she was given the opportunity to feature in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s popularity as the character Buffy enabled her to join the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the well-known slasher movie that also featured Freddie Prinze Jr., who would go on to become her husband. The pair became married in 2002, and went on to have their daughter Charlotte and later, their son Rocky.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has actively pursued other interests other than acting. The actress has undergone training in martial arts, and she had earned a 1st-degree black belt in Taekwondo. While focusing on her acting career, Gellar has also set up Foodstirs, a cooking and lifestyle company that sells children’s baking mixes and kits. Gellar’s cooking brand also offers frostings and decorative supplies that can be used by children when they bake.

Tech Crunch reported that Sarah Michelle Gellar said the transition from acting to running her own business has been “incredibly difficult.” While admitting that already being a well-known celebrity makes it “easier to get in the door,” she said that the novelty wears off quite quickly.

“I think there is a novelty in ‘Let’s see Buffy bake!’ I think people see funny headlines and are like ‘Oh great, she’s either a spokesperson or this is going to be good laugh, a good story we can tell at drinks on Friday night.'”

Gellar shares her cooking passion with her husband Freddie Prince Jr., who has proven to be a terrific dad and a passionate home cook, enjoying preparing delicious food that clearly reflects his Puerto Rican heritage. Gellar has also written a cookbook Stirring up Fun with Food that is due to be released later this year.

It appears their love for food and cooking is one of the many things that bonds the celebrity couple together, as Prinze once revealed that he was impressed by Gellar’s enthusiasm to try different foods on one of their very first dinner dates. According to People magazine, Prinze appeared on Facebook Live and spoke about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s enthusiasm while ordering food during their date.

“Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil. And she ate it without even blinking.”

The couple’s love for each other has remained intact ever since, with the couple happily celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in 2016. And Sarah Michelle Gellar makes sure that the romance in their marriage remains alive through the memories of special occasions that brought them closer.

According to another People magazine article, Gellar shared a throwback photo of the couple’s first Thanksgiving Day, and commented on the beautiful memories she has of the special occasion.

“This was our first Thanksgiving, and while we had a lot to be grateful for on that day, it doesn’t compare to all that we have now. I try very hard to be grateful and appreciative all year.”

