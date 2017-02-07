Game Of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date & Leaks: The Legend Draws To An End

Needless to say, Game of Thrones seldom requires an introduction for most people, but for those who don’t know, it is a television series based on A Song of Ice and Fire, the popular book series written by George R. R. Martin. Game of Thrones has been massively appraised of its epic storyline and remarkable director-ship. The show has aired six seasons until now and fans desperately await the arrival of the seventh season, which might also be unfortunately its last.

Although there is no officially announced Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere date, it is known that the season will be aired somewhere between June and September. The sixth season was indeed a stunning watch given the fact how it presented Cersei’s machiavellian schemes which aimed at exposing some important and obscured details regarding Jon Snow and revealing the fact that Daenerys Targaryen marches forth her army towards King’s Landing.

It has been reported that season 7 of Game of Thrones will only premiere seven episodes. It seems that the series has sidetracked from its 10-episodes-per-season rule. With the time of three episodes lacking, fans should expect this season to have a relatively fast pace with numerous surprises stored for the already excited fans who can’t resist the long-awaited seventh season of HBO’s ruthless medieval drama.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is being shot since September and is expected to end in a month’s time, and HBO has made sure that no detail of the upcoming season is leaked. The upcoming season is being worked upon behind closed doors in the Titanic Studios in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. However, there are some images that may give some sort of a vague clue of what’s coming up in the next season.

https://twitter.com/Kipperbt20/status/826056645839044608/photo/1

This picture was tweeted by Kevin Patterson and was taken in the parking lot of Titanic Studios. It shows a huge green screen with “horses, smoke and Dothraki weapons”

In another image captured by Kevin Patterson, an object that was described as a “huge green block with handles” was seen. It is speculated that it would be used in the filming of the seventh season of Game of Thrones. According to the tweet, it seems that this green block will manifest as a dragon on the T.V screen along with some shots of Daenerys Targaryen, or Emilia Clarke. From this tweet, what is being speculated time and time again is that in the upcoming season, fans might get to see an epic encounter between these huge creatures. One of them would be under command of the mother of these dragons, Daenerys, while the other controlled by Jamie Lannister.

https://twitter.com/Kipperbt20/status/826793114195128320/photo/1

Speaking of Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), the actress shared a video on her Instagram, bidding farewell to the massively hit Game of Thrones. “That feeling when you are one day to finish the seventh season. I think this is going to be amazing,” is the message that accompanies the video in which Clarke does a playback of the theme ‘I Believe I Can Fly’.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…???????? #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

One week ago, Maisie Williams, the brave girl who plays Arya Stark said that the seventh season of Game of Thrones closes with a cliffhanger. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, promised that things were going to get darker and deadlier than ever.

Given these statements, it becomes difficult to decipher as to how the season would unfurl. Apparently, it is not just the fans who cannot wait to see what will happen to their favorite characters as the stunning HBO series draws to a closure. “I make conjectures, we try to get answers and some information from the writers, but they keep it secret. But it’s so exciting, particularly the end of this series, it’s just a great ending, and I’m excited about what will happen next. Because I am, like, one season ahead of everyone else, and it’s all very exciting because it’s everything nobody has seen before… People should be very, very excited,” Williams remarked.

