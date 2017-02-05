Trump’s #Dress Like a Woman Has Females Strutting Their Stuff

It was an Axios report that sparked the Trump #DressLikeAWoman social media storm that caused women to get up in arms. Trump prefers that the women who work for him to “dress like women” according to a source who was involved in Trump’s campaign and that, “Even if you’re in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly.” It is said that even women who spent most of their time door-to-door campaigning for Trump felt pressure to wear dresses in order to impress him.

The result was fast: #DressLikeAWoman trended on Friday with thousands of women tweeting their version of what it means to “dress like a woman”. Women from all walks of life, women in all sorts of careers, women from across the globe, women in sports, women in traditionally male-dominated careers, women who won awards, and women as ordinary as you and I stood together to spell out that dressing like a woman is as unique as each woman herself is.

Female Police Officer Gives President Trump An Ultimatum As To What She Wears

A Boston police officer and army veteran told the BBC that she felt the “dress like a woman” remarks are misogynistic. This comes from a woman who was prepared to lay down her life for her country.

“I’ll start dressing like a woman when he starts acting like a president. I felt his remarks that women should “dress like a woman” are misogynistic and unpresidential.”

“Each morning when I wake up, I dress myself in pride, honour, duty and freedom.”

Sophia Bush Straightens President Out On What Women Wear

Sophia Bush, star on NBC’s Chicago PD, posted a photo on Instagram which soon garnered 160,000 likes. This woman’s gutsy post underlines that woman wear the dress, and the dress says nothing about their femininity.

“You know what both of these ensembles have in common, Mr. President? The woman wearing them. And whether I’m in head to toe tactical gear or couture, I am both feminine and tough AF. Whether I’m strapped or wearing strappy heels is none of your damn business. How about you try to not run the country into the ground instead of try to dictate what the women in the White House wear to work? And while you’re at it, quit starting twitter wars at 3:30am and focus on not starting real ones by yelling at global leaders and hanging up on them because they aren’t impressed by alternative facts. K? That’d be great thaaanks.”

Academy Award Winner Brie Larson Comes As Is

Star of the 2015 movie Room and Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, a woman who will be the lead actress in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie contributed towards the #DressLikeAWoman Twitter flurry. “Director/producer/writer/academy award winner in her office with a view. I’ll dress how I damn well please thankyouverymuch.””

Director/producer/writer/academy award winner in her office with a view. I'll dress how I damn well please thankyouverymuch #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/G7fJPuLvnE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 4, 2017

Civil Rights Hero Also Dressed Like a Woman

The women’s rights movement has come a long way, or has it? A particularly powerful #DressLikeAWoman tweet was @TananariveDue. She posted “My late mother, Patricia Stephens Due, arrested during a civil rights demonstration in Florida in 1963.”

My late mother, Patricia Stephens Due, arrested during a civil rights demonstration in Florida in 1963. #DressLikeaWoman #Resist pic.twitter.com/K6tXpLvZUo — This Is Happening (@TananariveDue) February 3, 2017

Trump Also Has Guidelines For His Male Staff

President Trump, who once owned the Miss Universe Organization, has not only come down on women. He has also laid down some ground rules for his male staff.

A source for Axios says that Trump also judges men on their appearances if they work for him.

“If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look. That look —at least for any male — you have to be sharply dressed. Preferably, I would say, solid colors. … You should have a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed.”

So here’s a heads up, Trump wants to make America great again. It may be time to pull out those pencil skirts and ruffle-neck shirts again, men and women, because Trump’s expectations come down to the attire.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]