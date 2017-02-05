Kylie Jenner Defeated By Kylie Minogue In Trademark Battle For Shared Name

Kylie Minogue has won a legal battle against Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner. The fight for ownership over the name, “Kylie” began in April of 2014, when Jenner applied for a trademark. Jenner’s move sparked a fierce feud with the pop princess, Kylie Minogue, whose legal representatives sent the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office several reasons why Kylie Jenner’s trademark should not be granted, according to the Daily Mail. Last week, the Patent Office rejected Jenner’s application.

This is a major win for the singer and actress who described Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality.” The KUWTK star wanted the name for her clothing and beauty empire. Jenner has already lodged an appeal.

Kylie Minogue has technically been the most famous “Kylie” since the 1980s and is often known simply by her first name. Minogue’s letter argued that in contrast to Jenner, Minogue was an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as “Kylie.'”

The legal win is great news for Minogue, 48, who confirmed she had split up from her fiance, British actor, Joshua Sasse. According to the Daily Mail, the break-up followed rumors of the 29-year-old actor cheating on Minogue with the Spanish actress, Marta Milans.

In 1978, Kylie Minogue’s career began when she was just 11-years-old. Minogue has won a British OBE award and is recognized as the highest-selling Australian artist of all time.

In 1986, Kylie first rose to international fame as the character, Charlene Mitchell, in the soap opera, Neighbours. Then in 1991, Kylie briefly lived with Lenny Kravitz. Minogue then dated other men before she entered a relationship with the man many expected Kylie to marry, French film director Stephane Sednaoui.

According to an Austrailian News website, Sednaoui made award-winning videos for Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and U2. Marriage rumors chased the couple from 1996 until they split up in 1998.

Kylie’s sister, Dannii, said Kylie is a wonderful aunt who always “instinctively knew what to do with kids.”

“Growing up it was Kylie who always wanted kids and I never did… When my brother Brendan had his little boy (Charles, now 10) I hadn’t a clue how to hold him. I remember being really impressed by Kylie because she just instinctively knew what to do… Kylie has been incredible with Ethan. She just loves him — I love to see them together… It’s a great sadness for her, it’s a great sadness for me and it’s also made me really understand how blessed I was to be a mother.”

Dannii, who has a son with the British model, Kris Smith, mentioned a song Kylie wrote called, Flower. The song expresses how she feels about motherhood.

“It’s so beautiful it makes me cry. But you just don’t know what is going to happen in life.”

Blac Chyna’s Battle To Trademark Angela Kardashian

This is not the first time someone within the Kardashian clan has had to fight for the business rights to their legal name. Blac Chyna, 28, made headlines in 2016 by requesting to trademark the name, Angela Renée Kardashian. Chyna, who is set to marry Rob Kardashian in the summer of 2017, made this move to legally use the Kardashian name for business ventures in the future. Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kim Kardashian, welcomed Dream Kardashian, his first daughter with Blac Chyna, in November of 2016.

Previously, the Kardashian clan filed legal docs blocking the proposed name change. Firms representing the trio claimed the KUWTK stars would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill.” The companies also alleged Blac Chyna was “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” of the Kardashian name.

However, the Daily Mail reported Blac Chyna now seems to be conceding in the Kardashian name trademark battle after failing to file documents in response to the allegations.

