Susan Sarandon’s Anti-Trump Video, And Infant Grandson’s Fractured Skull

Susan Sarandon, along with a host of other comedians and celebrities, has starred in a Funny or Die video which attempts to explain the rationale behind Donald Trump’s recent executive order which restricts people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Watch the video here, but note that the video contains coarse language.

“The Alternative Constitution” from Funny Or Die

Heat Street noted that Susan Sarandon and the others featured in the video joke that the president believes that he is subject to an “alternative Constitution,” a reference to the infamous “alternative facts” quote made by White House advisor Kellyanne Conway last week, and that this “alternative” Constitution gives him the power to restrict Muslims from entering the country.

Susan Sarandon, the veteran American actress, is continuing to do well in her professional career, having worked in a number of film and television projects last year. The year 2016 proved to be quite a busy year for the actress who not only featured in movies like Mothers and Daughters and Ace the Case, but who also lent her voice to characters in animation projects like Spark, American Dad, and Skylanders Academy.

Susan Sarandon is also due to feature in two upcoming movies: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and Going Places, as well as working on the upcoming FX television program Feud: Bette & Joan.

New look of Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange as Bette Davis & Joan Crawford in Ryan Murphy upcoming anthology Feud: Bette & Joan. Legit af! pic.twitter.com/8ANsZeI14Z — FaizalSulaiman (@faizalsulaiman) February 5, 2017

Sarandon has admitted that she has the attitude of a rebellious teenager, and it is this zest for life that has enabled her to look beautiful even at 69-years-old. The actress has clearly proved that women can easily hold on to their vitality and youthful energy as they age. As a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, the Stepmom actress is promoting the company’s hair coloring product Excellence Age Perfect Brunette.

Susan Sarandon, Named New L’oreal Paris Brand Ambassador … : https://t.co/2OY58yaGNg…. pic.twitter.com/Dl8JS80sq8 — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) February 26, 2016

Even though she made her film debut in 1970, the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress found her fame after her stellar performance in Thelma & Louise, the critically acclaimed 1991 movie that was directed by Ridley Scott. Later, she won an Academy Award for her role as Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking. Sarandon’s age has never been a deterrent in her career, as the actress has been as successful and in-demand in the past decade as she was in her 20s and 30s.

Susan Sarandon has admitted that sex and meditation have had a positive impact on her looks and beauty. Her last romantic relationship was with Jonathan Bricklin who was half her age, and their romance lasted for only five years amidst rumors that Jonathan had begun dating the granddaughter of Pablo Picasso.

The actress has been romantically linked to a number of celebrities including Louis Malle, David Bowie, Franco Amurri, and Tim Robbins, and has a daughter from her relationship with Franco Amurri and two sons from her romance with Tim Robbins.

Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, went through a harrowing experience in late 2016, when a night nurse taking care of Major, her newborn son, dropped the baby on the floor while they were sleeping. According to the Daily Record, Eva wrote about the disturbing incident by blogging on Happily Eva After, her lifestyle blog.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor. Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor.”

Susan Sarandon’s daughter and her partner, Kyle, were understandably distraught to see their baby son bleeding from what turned out to be a fractured skull, and the couple immediately swung into action by calling an ambulance. According to Perez Hilton, Eva further elaborated on the disturbing experience that she went through when her baby was being treated by the doctors.

“[He] was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

Susan Sarandon’s Daughter @TheHappilyEva Amurri Martino Fires Back at Critics After Revealing Son’s Head Injury https://t.co/d6ZtaLAbze pic.twitter.com/OWVC2RepXU — Womanista (@Womanista) January 4, 2017

Hollywood Life further reports that Susan Sarandon’s daughter almost sank into a deep depression due to the nighttime accident, and it took her a long time to overcome her feelings of guilt.

“Let me tell you – the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more.”

Fortunately, Susan Sarandon’s infant grandson has recuperated, and her daughter’s life is back to normal.

