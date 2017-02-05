WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker Seen As A Passing Of The Torch

One of the rumored WrestleMania matches for this year’s big WWE card is Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. This match has already seen people criticizing it before the WWE even officially announces it. Many fans wanted Undertaker vs. John Cena but rumors have Vince McMahon wanting to use the Undertaker match to build the future of the WWE and The Wrestling Observer reports that McMahon sees it as a passing of the torch moment for Roman Reigns.

It is true that an Undertaker vs. John Cena match does nothing for either man. Undertaker is a legend and John Cena will go down as one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time as well. However, someone like Roman Reigns could use the push to get over the hump that developed when fans turned on him.

The problem is that fans won’t cheer for Roman Reigns against Undertaker and that might be the most boos that Reigns will ever hear in his career. Even the fans who have stuck with Roman through the turmoil are not likely to boo Undertaker in this match.

That makes one wonder if Vince McMahon will finally let go of the stubborn determination to keep Roman Reigns a face. Reigns said he likes the shades of gray with some fans booing and others cheering, but a heel turn could be a monster moment in the career of Roman Reigns. That is what turned his cousin The Rock into a star.

Interestingly, the WWE may not be sold on Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns yet for WrestleMania. They just released a poll on the WWE website that asked fans who they wanted to see Undertaker face at WrestleMania.

The clear leader was John Cena, with 35 percent of the votes. While the match would not help either man, it is a dream match that the WWE can still sell. The two men fought before — on a PPV — but that was before John Cena was a superstar.

Second place was AJ Styles with 26 percent. This is a very interesting match and one that many people think could pull out the best of Undertaker. At this time, AJ Styles can have a five-star match with a broomstick, and a match with Undertaker would produce contrasting styles that could be amazing.

Goldberg was third at 11 percent. Goldberg and Undertaker have never wrestled, although Goldberg said he knew Undertaker before they even started wrestling. This would be a WCW vs. WWE match that could ease the pain of never seeing Undertaker vs. Sting.

Roman Reigns and “Other” tied at 7 percent each. Two names that might be listed for “Other” include Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, both who were not included in this poll. Braun Strowman was next, followed by Baron Corbin. Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose, and Brock Lesnar were tied for last place.

The setup for Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania came at the Royal Rumble when Reigns eliminated Undertaker from behind and then proclaimed “this is my yard.” For someone as popular as Undertaker, that was a major heel move for Roman Reigns.

Of course, last year at the Royal Rumble, the WWE set up a Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match when the Wyatt Family attacked Lesnar in the match. That never happened when the WWE got cold feet and Dean Ambrose got the match instead.

That means the WWE could still choose not to book Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. If they do, expect a passing of the torch, whether fans like it or not.

