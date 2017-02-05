‘Teen Wolf’ Season 6B Spoilers: New Alpha Liam Struggles Without Scott, Stiles

Back in July, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis announced that the hit MTV series will end after Season 6. As the winter finale ended quite perfectly, with Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) driving off into the sunset, some Teen Wolf fans thought that this could actually be the perfect series finale. Davis, however, assured viewers that there’s a lot to look forward to when Teen Wolf Season 6B premieres this summer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Davis revealed that Teen Wolf Season 6B will focus more on Scott’s journey, and his transition from being a teen wolf to man wolf. After all that Scott and his pack have gone through in Beacon Hills, they find themselves starting over again, feeling like outsiders, in a whole new environment outside high school.

“It’s really his evolution as a character, from a naive lovestruck innocent kid to the leader of a supernatural underground, Beacon Hills. 6B is very much about Scott and his friends becoming outsiders again, becoming pariahs, and about fear of the other, fear of the outsider, which is also a reflection of our current cultural political climate,” Davis explained.

The Wild Hunt took over Beacon Hills during this week's episode ???? | Link in bio for full episode A photo posted by Teen Wolf (@teenwolf) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:40am PST

The majority of episodes of Teen Wolf Season 6B are still, however, set in Beacon Hills. The showrunner hinted that the pack would run into another supernatural villain, which would keep Scott and the rest of the gang in Beacon Hills longer than they have expected. Even though Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) is now the new Alpha, or at least Alpha in training, Scott still felt the need to look after the pack.

“One of Scott’s greatest fears is that he will never be able to leave Beacon Hills as sort of a protector of the supernatural and can he go off and have a life of his own? So we’re going to explore some of that,” Davis said.

Speaking to Hypable, Jeff Davis hinted that the new supernatural threat he mentioned earlier, which will terrorize Beacon Hills in Teen Wolf Season 6 episode 11, will prey on the new Alpha’s weakness, his own fear and anger.

Davis described Teen Wolf Season 6B as an “extended goodbye” for the series. Given that episode 11 is set only a few weeks after the winter finale, the showrunner explained that the storyline would mostly be about the characters moving on to the next chapter in their lives. Davis told Hollywood Life that they were grateful that MTV told them about the cancellation early on so they were able to properly plan for the series finale, hinting that Teen Wolf fans will get to see familiar faces in the coming episodes.

“It will definitely feel like the last season. That was very kind of MTV to let us know early on so that we could make it feel like a last season and also bring back a few people that we haven’t seen in a long time.”

[PICTURES] Stiles & Lydia in 6 10. (The Kiss) pic.twitter.com/JxBfM4kr4J — Stydia News (@StydiaNews) February 1, 2017

As for Stiles’ future, Jeff Davis continues to remain tight-lipped about Dylan O’Brien’s rumored exit from the show. Even after that highly anticipated Stydia kiss finally happened in the Teen Wolf Season 6 winter finale, Davis said that no one knows what the future holds for the two.

O’Brien could be leaving the show ahead of the series finale but that does not mean that Stiles and Lydia’s (Holland Roden) story is over. Hollywood Life wondered if it would be possible to show more of their relationship, even if it meant just seeing things from Lydia’s point of view.

“You’ll have to wait and see,” Davis said.

Teen Wolf Season 6B premieres summer 2017. Tune in for more spoilers and updates.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]