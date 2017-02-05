Oakland Raiders News: Khalil Mack, Derek Carr And Jack Del Rio Win Awards?

Oakland Raiders news surfaced as a few members of the organization were up for NFL awards on Saturday. Raiders edge player Khalil Mack was up for Defensive Player of the Year, Derek Carr was up for NFL MVP and Jack Del Rio was up for Coach of the Year.

Unfortunately, Carr and Del Rio came up short for their awards. However, Mack did walk away with the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Mack won the award over Denver Broncos edge Von Miller by one vote, 18-17. Landon Collins, Aaron Donald, Eric Berry and Sean Lee received votes too.

Khalil Mack became the second Raiders player to win the award, which began in 1971. Cornerback Lester Hayes is the only other Raider to win the award, per ESPN.

In 2016, Mack led the league with 96 quarterback pressures. He was also Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated edge rusher. Mack finished the season with five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, 73 tackles and 11 sacks.

Despite not registering a sack in the Raiders final three outings, the pass rusher was a large reason why the team went 12-4. Mack was also a bright spot on a defense that finished in the bottom half of the NFL for most defensive statistics.

After earning the award, the 2014 No. 5 overall draft pick thanked the Raiders organization as well as his family and teammates via Instagram. Mack was not present at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston to accept the award.

As for the other Raiders nominee, Derek Carr finished third in the race for NFL MVP. The league’s highest award resulted with both Super Bowl quarterbacks in the top two. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the award with 25 votes, while New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received 10 votes.

Carr tied for third with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Both players received six total votes from the Associated Press.

Derek Carr earned MVP consideration because he led an offense that finished sixth in the NFL for the regular season. Oakland also struggled to maintain their offense when Carr was injured with a broken fibula in Week 16.

In 2016, Carr completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,937 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Nonetheless, Carr did not go home empty-handed. The 2014 second-round pick won the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year.

The Raiders quarterback helped the team secure nine wins by one score or less. He became the first NFL quarterback with five game-winning touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. Carr also set a franchise record with six fourth-quarter comebacks this season, per Silver and Black Pride.

The Clutch Performer of the Year award is decided by a fan vote. Hence, Carr thanked fans via Twitter.

As for the Raiders head coach, Jack Del Rio did not win the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award. Del Rio helped the team jump from seven wins in 2015 to 12 wins in 2016. Oakland also secured their first playoff berth in more than a decade.

That was not enough to edge out Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett received 25 votes for helping the Cowboys win 13 games.

Otherwise, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got 14 votes and Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase received six.

Del Rio finished with four votes from the panel of 50 nationwide media members who cover the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also got one vote.

Still, Jack Del Rio already won the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year award earlier this offseason.

Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Jack Del Rio all proved the Oakland Raiders’ national relevance just by their nominations for awards.

[Featured Image by Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images]