Yes, That Is Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’ As Twitter Goes Wild

Though she was not a scheduled guest, Melissa McCarthy dropped into Saturday Night Live to play Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and according to the reaction on Twitter, she nailed it. Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer as a little man with an anger problem, threatening reporters, calling them names, and spraying them with a Super Soaker.

Sean Spicer was the butt of quite a few jokes last week when it was revealed that he had a five year, one sided Twitter battle with ice cream company, Dippin Dots, says the Inquisitr. Spicer seemed to be set off by Dippin Dots suggesting that they were the ice cream of the future. Spicer tweeted his objection to this tag line for two years, and also complained that when he went to a Nationals game, Dippin Dots ran out of his favorite flavor vanilla. Now that Sean Spicer is working as press secretary, Dippin Dots has offered to make amends and throw an ice cream social for the press corps.

Melissa McCarthy as #SeanSpicer was amazing…. she nailed it! Thank You #SNL for helping us laugh pic.twitter.com/IEGtiw1V2r — JoeBeJuanKenobi (@JoeBeJuanKenobi) February 5, 2017

Alec Baldwin was back, playing President Trump taking orders from Steve Bannon, complete with Grim Reaper costume. Though the show was being hosted by Kristen Stewart, it’s a fair guess that Stewart won’t be what anyone talks about, because Melissa McCarthy, playing Sean Spicer, gave a jaw-dropping, mic-dropping performance, says Mediaite.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Dippin Dots Wins With Free Press After Sean Spicer Launched Five…

Melissa McCarthy Claims She Didn’t Get Invite To ‘Gilmore Girls…

Melissa McCarthy Shines With New Movie, ‘Spy,’ And Dramatic Weight…

Melissa McCarthy Is Definitely Not Coming Back To ‘Gilmore Girls’

The first minute or two of the sketch was probably spent trying to figure out what cast member was playing Sean Spicer, but after listening to the voice, it’s clear it was Melissa McCarthy, of Bridesmaids and Gilmore Girls fame.

“Melissa McCarthy to the rescue!”

McCarthy, looking totally on point, with an incredible hair line and scowl, entered the mock press conference angry, and started out screaming at the press corps, explaining that he didn’t have a great command on the English language.

“And also I don’t talk so good!”

McCarthy as Spicer claims to still be angry at the way he, and his boss, Donald Trump, were being treated by the press.

“Apologize to me! That apology is NOT accepted! I’m here to swallow gum and take names.”

The skit escalates as McCarthy as Spicer takes on Glenn Thrush of the New York Times, and tries to get the rest of the press corps to “admit” that they all hate Glenn. Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer then recalls Trump’s press conference last week where he introduced his choice for the Supreme Court nomination, Neil Gorsuch, McCarthy as Spicer insists that despite what the press reported, everyone was happy with Gorsuch as Trump’s choice.

“NO ONE WAS SAD, AND THOSE ARE THE FACTS FOREVER!”

When there wasn’t a sense of agreement, Spicer threatens that they will be punished with CNN, whose reporter is in the corner in a cage.

“I will put you in the corner with CNN!”

The Wrap says that McCarthy jumped right in, to the roars of applause and laughter from the live SNL audience.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. All right, all right, all right, all right. In a sense, when I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie. Because I came out here to punch you! In the face!”

When a reporter asks why President Trump never mention Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and wasn’t that anti-semitic, Spicer pulled out a Super Soaker, and sprayed the writer in the mouth.

“This is soapy water and I’m washing that filthy lying mouth out! First of all, how could the statement, a statement be anti-Semitic? the guy who wrote it was super Jewy. Okay?”

Ok – just give Melissa McCarthy her Emmy now pic.twitter.com/eebg4lDJqj — Phil Albinus (@PhilAlbinus) February 5, 2017

Twitter immediately went wild, calling for Melissa McCarthy to get an Emmy.

“Melissa McCarthy didn’t play Sean Spicer, she became Sean Spicer!”

“Cartoonist Thomas Nast is cheering SNL and Melissa McCarthy from heaven, where the pen that brought down Boss Tweed is a sacred object.”

Did you see Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer on SNL? What did you think?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]