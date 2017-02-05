The Best Horror Movies On Hulu That Aren’t On Netflix

Netflix isn’t the only place to find the best horror movies, as Hulu continues to host some great titles of the macabre. A few horror movies are featured on both sites, like The Den and Children of the Corn, but all of the films listed below can only be found on Hulu. Some of the titles are downright scary and others are horror-comedies, but they are all popular movies among genre fans.

The Bay

An ecological nightmare ensues after a parasitic outbreak occurs in a small town in Maryland.

Partially based on true events, Barry Levinson (Good Morning Vietnam) directs this found-footage film starring Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods). This is more thought-provoking than most horror movies of the found-footage subgenre, and it has some scenes that are genuinely scary.

Cottage Country

A man accidentally kills his brother and his girlfriend helps him cover it up. But the murders have just begun as too many people are asking questions.

With series and movies like Deadbeat, Reaper, and Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, Tyler Labine stars in some of the best horror-comedies. This is a genuine horror flick that features some clever dark-humor.

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection

There are several horror movies available from the classic hit series Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K), and they are absolutely comical. For those unaware of the premise of MST3K: a man and two robots are forced to watch B-movies; they entertain each other with witty commentary giving the characters in the films some fresh dialogue. MST3K horror movies available on Hulu include The Corpse Vanishes, The Black Scorpion, Ring of Terror, Attack of the Giant Leeches, and Tormented.

House of a 1000 Corpses

A group of friends take a road trip to visit some famous urban-legend locations. Unfortunately for them, they stumble upon the Firefly family and Dr. Satan.

This made the directorial debut for horror rock star Rob Zombie, and it remains a favorite among subscribers.

The Devil’s Rejects

This was Zombie’s immediate follow up to House of a 1000 Corpses. This feature continues to tell the story of the Firefly family but this time they’re on the lam. The Washington Post describes why this is one of the best horror movies from Rob Zombie.

“Abandon hope, all who enter this movie thinking it’s supposed to mean anything or redeem itself. But that’s the point of ‘Rejects,’ which is a sentimental (if that’s the right word) return to the cold-slab murderousness of such flicks as ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and the anything-goes mayhem of midnight movies in general. For the right audience, this movie is the butt-kicking, dirt-talking, blood-spurting equivalent of beautiful music.”

Saw III

The story of Jigsaw continues to unravel and so do the brutal tests. Jigsaw has a surgeon kidnapped in order to keep him alive long enough to see one of his maniacal plans unfold.

Like many horror franchises, Saw arguably has too many additions in the series. But most critics and fans agree that the first three movies (out of seven with one more to come this year) are the best.

The Stephen King Collection

Some of the best scary movies come from the master of horror himself, Stephen King. Though Children of the Corn can also be found on Netflix, there are a few other movies from King that only Hulu hosts: Silver Bullet, Graveyard Shift, and Trucks. (And for those wanting more of King, the site is also featuring The Running Man.)

