Chris Harrison Of ‘The Bachelor’ Says Corinne Played It ‘Like A Football Coach’

Corinne is standing out as the villain of this season of The Bachelor, but according to host Chris Harrison, she’s got some skill as well. On his blog for Yahoo, Harrison said the entrepreneur flipped the script on her competition Taylor, and her game play got the other woman sent home without the rose.

“Corinne played the game like a football coach, making her best defense an offense. She felt attacked by Taylor at the cocktail party in Wisconsin, and she led her time with Nick letting him know that she was afraid he was giving too much time and attention to a ‘bully.’ “Taylor, who obviously was totally taken aback by the accusations, seemed more bewildered than anything. It threw her off so much she didn’t even really have time to get her act together and explain her side of the story.”

As the end of last week’s episode teased, Taylor doesn’t go home quietly. According to Harrison, the mental health counselor will have more to say to Nick Viall at the beginning of the show on Monday night. It’s all part of the regular Bachelor drama — which two of last season’s alums, Robby Hayes and Chase McNary, are enjoying this time around from the comfort of their couches.

As Us Weekly reported, Hayes and McNary are now roommates and were texting during last week’s episode. They teased that perhaps one of the women would drop the “L” word — love — early this year since Viall has been on the show so many times (it will take them less time to get to know him and confirm their feelings).

On a side note, Hayes and McNary — who came in second and third place, respectively, on JoJo Fletcher’s season — will soon be starting a weekly livestream show, just in case Bachelor fans need even more content to entertain them. Hayes told Us Weekly the upcoming show will be “interactive.”

Harrison himself is also letting The Bachelor spill over into other areas of his life this week, as he’s hosting Bachelor fan favorites on his game show Millionaire.

In an interview with E! Online, Harrison revealed that the Millionaire episodes, which feature such Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth and J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert, show a different side to the couples. In some instances, like with Kaitlyn, Harrison says he may have underestimated how well they would play the game. In others, like with J.P. and Ashley, viewers will get a peek into the playful back-and-forth between a married couple where one questions the knowledge of the other.

Ashley and J.P., by the way, welcomed a daughter Essex Reese, back in November. It’s the second child for the couple, who are also parents to Fordham Rhys, their two-year-old son, according to People. The pair met when Ashley was The Bachelorette back in 2012.

Harrison told E! that given the celebrity contestants, some of the show’s questions are appropriate to the special guests, while they would be completely random for non-celebrity players. Chris Soules, for example, got a question about farming while Arie Luyendyk got some trivia about racecar driving.

As for the continuation of the Taylor and Corinne drama and the next stages of Viall’s journey, Harrison promised in his blog the conclusion to last week’s cliffhanger will be “mind-blowing,” and that next week will bring “even more surprises.”

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]