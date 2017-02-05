Chrissy Teigen: Age, Husband John Legend, Workout Routine, And More

Chrissy Teigen is a model, food blogger, and popular social media star. She is best known for her Sports Illustrated cover debut in 2010. Chrissy’s hilarious Twitter account, however, is what certainly keeps her relevant.

Her unique beauty is a blend of her mother, who is from Thailand, and her American father, who has Norwegian ancestry. She has four half-siblings; three from her father and her mother has a daughter. Because of her mother’s influence, Chrissy can speak a little Thai.

Chrissy Teigen is married to John Legend, a famous American musician. They are seven years apart; John is 38 and Chrissy is 31. She even graces his music video “All of Me” as his then-fiancé. The end of the music video shows real footage of their wedding, located in Lake Como, Italy at the hotel Villa Pizzo.

Chrissy and John have a daughter together; Luna Simone Stephens. The reason Luna’s last name is Stephens is because it is John Legend’s real last name. The pair have discussed having another child, and Chrissy has even tweeted that their next child would most certainly be a little boy. She also has addressed the fact that they conceived Luna through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and will do the same for the next Stephens baby.

Chrissy’s food blog, So Delushios, developed into her own extremely successful cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat. It is currently the #1 best seller on Amazon for Entertaining and Holiday Cooking.

She takes food seriously and is not the type of model that simply will not eat anything. Chrissy has nicknamed her day-to-day diet “paleo with cheese.” Since she was young, her love for food has started in the kitchen. In the intro to her cookbook, Chrissy claims that the kitchen is the most important place of her home and, if husband John Legend did not force her to go on dates, she probably would never leave her home.

Chrissy Teigen has recently returned into the modeling world after giving birth to her daughter, Luna, last year.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” Chrissy is quoted as saying. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Chrissy Teigen’s diet is strict before photo shoots and will stick to eating a low-carb diet. She also limits processed foods and salty foods. She is extremely against starvation, but if she is looking to lose weight fast, she swears by the Lemonade Detox Diet Plan. There are drawbacks to this plan, however.

The primary drawback to the Lemonade Detox Diet Plan is once one’s body has been solely surviving off of liquids, it will gain weight back rapidly, and will gain more weight, than before the diet was started. Additionally, the weight that will be lost will most likely just be water weight and muscle mass, instead of fat weight loss.

Chrissy Teigen loves Physique 57 as her go-to workout routine, and also loves attending barre classes and ballet barre classes. To keep trim, Chrissy will also incorporate regular cardio. After she had her daughter, she lost her pregnancy weight fast. She credits this to the fact that she kept working out regularly while pregnant.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are certainly a power couple, and Chrissy knows it. The hashtag #relationshipgoals has been used many times to describe the couple’s social media photos. The big question is, do you think they have baby #2 in 2017?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]