Watch ’24: Legacy’ Premiere Stream After Super Bowl — How To Watch Online

Two-and-a-half years after the last appearance of the controversial Fox Network action series 24, a new installment in the terrorism spy thriller saga will premiere, as the new series 24:Legacy will stream online immediately following Super Bowl 51 on Sunday.

For full streaming information, see the bottom of this article.

The original 24 series starred Kiefer Sutherland as ruthless super-agent Jack Bauer, who raced against the clock to thwart terrorist plots — with each episode supposedly presented in “real time,” with an hour in Bauer’s “day” also taking one hour of TV screen time.

Season One of 24 saw its premiere in November of 2001, just weeks after the September 11 terrorist attacks. But the show’s momentum was not slowed at all by the real-life events that preceded it. The series went on to become on of the Fox Network’s biggest hits, running for eight seasons, plus a made-for-TV movie also starring Sutherland as Jack Bauer, 24: Redemption, as well as a mini-series, 24: Live Another Day, which aired in 2014 and until now marked the end of the 24 franchise.

Watch the Fox Network promo trailer for 24: Legacy in the video below.

While Jack Bauer is gone (barring rumors of a possible cameo by Sutherland), 24: Legacy sees a new hero taking up the task of stopping sinister terrorist plots. In the new series, a former Army Special Forces soldier named Eric Carter finds himself reluctantly recruited to the fictional Counter Terrorism Unit branch of United States intelligence, where he must now root out a group of deadly terrorist “sleeper cells” inside the U.S.

Carter is portrayed by 28-year-old Corey Hawkins, known to fans of The Walking Dead. Hawkins also portrayed hip hop legend Dr. Dre in the 2015 hit biopic Straight Outta Compton. Hawkins is pictured as Carter in the image at the top of this page.

Fans of the long-running Showtime terrorism thriller Homeland will recognize 49-year-old Australian actress Miranda Otto as the former boss of CTU who must now work with Carter. On the show, Otto’s character has quit her post as head of the Counter Terrorism Unit to support her husband, a U.S. Senator who is running for president.

Otto’s husband on 24: Legacy husband is played by 61-year-old TV veteran Jimmy Smits, most recently seen on the big screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — but who is best known for his roles on some of the most important TV dramas of the past three decades, including L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and Dexter, as well as the Netflix hip-hop series The Get Down.

The new series, which is considered a “continuation” of the 24 saga, rather than a “spinoff” or “reboot,” utilizes the same “real time” ticking-clock gimmick as the original 24 series, as well as retaining the fast-paced visual style relying heavily on split-screens to build suspense, allowing viewers to follow multiple characters simultaneously.

“On a visual level this is a show that set the bar in the terms of the way we look at TV, things happening in real time and at the same time,” Smits told CNN on Saturday. “But story wise, this time you have characters that are very different and the dynamic is much different.”

24: Legacy is scheduled to stream online at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:30 p.m. Pacific, directly following the Fox Network broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5.

The second half of the premiere will air, and stream online, Monday, February 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time. The remaining episodes in the first season of 24: Legacy will stream on subsequent Monday nights at 8 p.m.

To stream the show online, go to the Fox Now site at this link, or use the Fox Now app for mobile devices, as well as set-top streaming media boxes such ad the Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. While Fox Now generally requires login credentials from a cable or satellite provider, the service also offers a “preview pass” that allows anyone to watch one hour of Fox programming stream online for free, with no login. Activating the “preview pass” at the start of the 24: Legacy premiere will allow viewers too watch the entire, hour-long episode stream online for free with no login requirements.

As an alternative, for fans who would rather not use the Fox Now service, the Sling TV “Blue” package offers the Fox Network in select markets, including most major United States regions, and offers a seven-day free trial — enabling fans to watch the 24: Legacy premiere stream online legally and for free. To sign up, visit this link.

To find out which local markets make Fox available via Sling TV, and where 24: Legacy will be available to stream free, see the chart on the page at this link.

[Featured Image By Fox Network]