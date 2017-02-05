Bowling Green Massacre Song Gets 2 Million Views In 48 Hours

The fake news about the Bowling Green Massacre spread by Kellyanne Conway that started with Rand Paul over the first week of February that hinged on alternative facts has made the White House the laughing stock of America.

Ultimately, the Bowling Green Massacre will probably be seen in history as the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back for Kellyanne Conway’s doomed career.

On February 2, Kellyanne Conway stated the following lie on live television on Chris Matthews’ MSNBC show Hardball.

”Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Following this incident, it has become clear that lawmakers are looking at ways to dump Donald Trump’s presidency for more than having sidekicks that talk from the position of the White House about fake terrorist attacks like the Bowling Green Massacre that never happened, according to Guardian.

While the Bowling Green Massacre never happened, it does not mean the incident was quickly forgotten by the American people.

Instead, showing Donald Trump that he is not the only person with a hand on the surrealism button, there were several types of satire that were created around the Bowling Green Massacre that have gotten millions of views.

For example, on Facebook, a duo called Nick and Gabe responded to the Bowling Green Massacre by posting a song they recorded that was written by Dave Stinton called “That Day In Bowling Green.”

Despite the fact that Kellyanne Conway was completely wrong about the Bowling Green Massacre, the song about the alleged event pretends like it actually did.

Lyrics from the Dave Stinton song include “I saw Obama raise his fist like a mujahideen” and “bad hombres came from foreign lands just to kick us in the spleen.”

In the comments under the song about the Bowling Green Massacre that is dedicated to the imagined victims, one fan sarcastically writes, “I’m so proud to be from Kentucky today. I survived the BGM.”

Another fan wrote, “This is so insensitive. Do you know how many close friends I didn’t lose during this massacre? #NeverRemember.”

However, this band, with two million views on Facebook in just a couple of days, is not the only creative team trolling Kellyanne Conway and her fake Bowling Green Massacre story.

For example, there was also a Bowling Green Massacre Fund that was set up to collect donations to the victims and survivors. Regardless, when the donation button is hit on the website to give money to the Bowling Green Massacre crowdfunding, it goes directly to the donation page for the ACLU.

There was also a fake vigil held where people gathered with signs to show the Bowling Green Massacre victims that they were never real, and so they would never be remembered, according to NY Daily News. The evening was complete with candles and a shrine for the non-existent Bowling Green Massacre victims.

Popular memes about the Bowling Green Massacre on Twitter include the photo of cars buried when the floor opened up under the Corvette Museum in 2014 due to a sinkhole.

There are also several comedic articles about the Bowling Green Massacre and how ridiculous the White House under Trump has become.

One published at McSweeney’s is specifically geared at “talking to your kids about” the Bowling Green Massacre — and basically informing the children that liars are running the Oval Office for the time being.

Other major institutes that are shutting down fake news promoter Kellyanne Conway include CNN. The bipartisan news organization has allegedly declined to have Kellyanne Conway speak on live television for at least one upcoming appearance, according to Occupy Democrats.

At this time, it is unclear if declining Kellyanne Conway is directly related to her perpetuation of the Bowling Green Massacre that never happened.

Although most people searched online and found that the Bowling Green Massacre was a lie, some Americans may not have understood that Kellyanne Conway is a chronic purveyor of misinformation.

For this reason, some news organizations have been very straightforward about not allowing the White House to spread lies on live television, according to Variety.

Instead, GQ‘s Keith Olbermann suggests the media stop airing live from the White House and having commentary explaining to the public that what the White House said was not true.

Other major news organizations, such as Reuters, have decided it is their duty to inform their writers to expect the worst from the White House including possible censorship of the media.

Following the Bowling Green Massacre incident, it has been established by the bipartisan publication Time that it is official that Donald Trump, the political chaos he has caused, and his co-trolls like Kellyanne Conway should be ignored until further notice. Specifically, they said the White House lacks “integrity” and also stated the following.

“The most consistent characteristic of senior officials charged with communicating the goals of the Trump administration has been a flagrant disregard for the truth.”

Teen Vogue, a magazine geared toward young people, published an article on February 3 that tallied all of the times Donald Trump lied in a single week.

In the end, what might be most disturbing is that some people may still believe that the Bowling Green Massacre occurred because Kellyanne Conway said so.

In an opinion piece published in NY Times on February 4, they point out that Trump is empowering the alt-reality media like Breitbart by attacking the bipartisan media as “dishonest.”

Doing this gives Trump an advantage because “discrediting independent sources of information… helps insulate him from criticism and it allows him to create his own narratives, metrics and ‘alternative facts.'”

They also quoted Scottie Nell Hughes, a Trump campaign surrogate, stating the following about why so many people will continue to believe her boss’ lies despite protests from bipartisan media outlets.

“There’s no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts… When he says that millions of people illegally voted… people believe they have facts to back that up.”

[Feature Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]