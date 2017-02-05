Bella Thorne Hair: Actress A Redhead Again? New Look Shocks Instagram

What’s up with Bella Thorne’s hair?

Bella’s legions of internet admirers were shocked this week when the Big Sky actress posted a photo on Instagram seemingly displaying a return to her old school redhead look. Of late, Thorne’s been experimenting with various extreme hair colors: bleached tips, blue dyes, and even what’s been called a “mermaid” ultramarine hair style.

As seen in the photo below, taken last year at the American Music Awards, Bella even went with red and green hair for the annual awards. At some point around November of 2016, Thorne had her hair dyed a shockingly-loud crimson, but with lime green tips. Reportedly, Bella isn’t a natural redhead — she’s congenitally blonde.

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ariel Winter: 5 Hot Looks, From Underwear To Underboob

Bella Thorne Glitzes Up For Women’s March, Flirts With DJ Zedd On Twitter

Ariel Winter’s Topless Body Confidence: Untouched Photos Show Surgery Scars

In a recent report from Just Jared, the celebrity news site pointed out Bella’s Instagram photo of her throwback red hair, posted on Friday. As it turns out, Bella Thorne’s hair this time around is simply a wig, not a true return to her vermilion strands of yore. Do you think Bella looks better with the subdued red ‘do?

“The Famous in Love actress snapped and shared the glamorous pic from her dressing room on the set, showing off her long, red hair once again … but it’s a wig!”

Fancy on the outside, Yung Smurf on the inside ???? #famousinlove A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

As reported by Teen Vogue, Bella even confirmed the hair ruse, posting a cheeky snap to her official Snapchat simply captioned, “I’m back,” an on-the-nose nod to her former cherry dye job. The current red wig was apparently a costume choice for her filming work, not a retreat to Bella’s old hair color. The teen fashion magazine described Bella Thorne’s current hairdo as remaining the same “midnight-blue” color as hitherto seen.

“[U]pon closer examination, we realized that her new ‘do was significantly longer than our old one, leading us to suspect the presence of faux hair. And in her following Snapchats, Bella confirmed our theory when she reappeared in her midnight-blue lob.”

Previously mentioned above, Bella’s real hair color is actually a blonde hue. As the actress revealed in an interview with Allure, her hair was initially dyed red for the filming of Big Love.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead. I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red.”

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Bella Thorne: ‘Nearly Nude’ Snaps, Internet Privacy, & Ex-Boyfriends

Ariel Winter Instagram: ‘Modern Family’ Star Bares Booty In Bora Bora

Bella Thorne Defends Bisexuality In Twitter Retort

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella isn’t the only Thorne star making a celebrity splash on Instagram. Bella Thorne’s sister, Kaili, 24, is apparently also quite fond of displaying her various assets via the online mobile photo-sharing site. Just this week, various entertainment news outlets pounced on Kaili Thorne’s vivacious online posts and recalled a recent photo shoot in which the elder Thorne sister posed in a bikini for 138 water.

Below, watch a video of some of Bella Thorne’s recent Snapchat clips. Apparently, Thorne’s most recent dye job is actually a self-described “greasy” dark blue look. It’s yet to be seen how the new ‘do holds up on the red carpet.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s hair? Were you fooled by Thorne’s bewigged Instagram photo? Do you think the 19-year-old actress should go back to her fiery red locks for real? Do you follow Bella Thorne on Instagram or Snapchat? Let us know your take on Bella’s famous scarlet mane in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]