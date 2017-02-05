‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: The Bell And Stefan’s Soul

The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 spoilers hint that everything is just heating up. The last episode caused quite a reaction after Enzo (Michael Malarkey) died and Stefan (Paul Wesley) became human again. After seeing Stefan rip out the heart of her beloved, Bonnie (Kat Graham) is not in a forgiving mood.

The Cure

In The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 11, Enzo turned grey and Bonnie’s beloved will stay dead -for now. Seeing Stefan ripping his heart out in front of Bonnie was heartbreaking. Viewers will empathize with Bonnie in the upcoming episode. The preview for TVD Episode 12 shows Bonnie looking sad during Enzo’s funeral. Spoilers make no mention on what Bonnie will do at this point but after seeing Enzo die, Bonnie experienced a surge of power.

Enzo’s death seems to be the price to pay to get her magic back. With her power’s return, Bonnie will definitely play an important role in the upcoming episodes. Bonnie is not in the mood to forgive Stefan even if he was acting under Cade’s orders. It remains to be seen how Bonnie will shake things up in the wake of her lover’s demise.

Meanwhile, Stefan needs to come to terms with what he did, that is, if he is back to his old self. He needs to bear the guilt of killing Enzo but that’s not all – he also needs to face the repercussions of his actions. Spoilers indicate that Caroline will try her best to get to Stefan before it’s too late. How she accomplishes that would definitely be worth looking forward to.

The upcoming episode will also reveal how Caroline (Candice King) reacts to what Stefan did. TheVampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 spoilers show Stefan realizing that being human means growing old unlike the rest of the brood. The cure to being a vampire is a wake-up call for Stefan and this could affect his relationship with his loved ones. Could a love story still be possible now that Stefan is human again and Caroline is still a vampire?

Matt’s Ancestors

Latest stills from The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 reveal that the history behind the bell and Matt’s family. The photos show a time when Matt’s ancestors had the bell -this is the first time that the story delved into this history. While it may be interesting to have a glimpse of what happened with Matt’s ancestors in the past, the snippets also reveal that Sybil might have a hand on how events played out.

Sybil is shown talking to Matt’s ancestor and she may be using her powers to manipulate the man to give her the bell. The siren looks intent on hanging around because of the bell. The stills for The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 seem to be hinting that Matt’s ancestors may have rung the bell in the past. If someone rang the bell 12 times, was Mystic Falls destroyed too?

Damon And Alaric’s Truce

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) is not going to give up on his brother based on The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 spoilers. To save his brother’s soul, he is going to strike a deal with Cade (Wolé Parks). This deal is not going to be easy and he needs Alaric’s (Matt Davis) help. Cade wants the Maxwell journal but Alaric and Matt refuse to hand it over since it could hold the key to destroying Cade. Alaric still holds a grudge over Damon but with Stefan’s soul on the line, the two could work out a solution and decide to work together.

With five more episodes before The Vampire Diaries ends, many characters are bidding goodbye. This may seem quite tragic but it seems that the finale will be a satisfying one. Many characters in the series would be returning for the finale but it’s going to be a rough ride. For now, the Salvatores need to overcome the rough journey ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 12 “What Are You?” airs on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

[Featured Image by The CW]