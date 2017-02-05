The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of their first full offseason in L.A. They’ve already made headlines with the hiring of a new head coach. Now, here are some updates on their Hall of Fame candidates, coaching moves and uniform news

Hall of Fame

Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner got inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was Warner’s third time up for induction, and he made it.

Unfortunately, receiver Isaac Bruce did not get the same good news. Bruce missed the nod, despite the selection commitee having meetings that lasted nearly nine hours combined.

Warner is the fourth member of the Greatest Show on Turf teams to receive induction into the Hall of Fame, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Running back Marshall Faulk, defensive end Aeneas Williams and left tackle Orlando Pace are already in.

Meanwhile, Bruce and Torry Holt still wait for their time. Holt was eliminated early in the process, while Bruce made the final-15. Bruce finished his career with 1,024 receptions, 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Those St. Louis Rams teams were the first to score 500 points in three consecutive seasons from 1999-2001, which included a Super Bowl win in ’99. They also won an NFC Championship in ’01, before losing to the New England Patriots in one of the biggest Super Bowl upsets ever.

Warner is the 26th quarterback inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He famously went from bagging groceries in Iowa to the Arena Football League and Warner eventually landed with NFL Europe. He finally got another shot with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 1998.

Warner finished his NFL career with a 65.5 completion percentage, 32,344 passing yards, 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions.

The rest of the 2017 Hall of Fame class includes owner Jerry Jones, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis and kicker Morten Anderson. They will get enshrined Aug. 3-6.

Uniform Changes

According to news report earlier this week, the Rams could change their uniforms to a blue and white color for 2017. They will get rid of the gold color from their logo for next season.

It is not confirmed if the Rams will revise their uniforms next season. Uniform changes require a two-year grace period, per NFL rules.

Last year, Rams executive Kevin Demoff suggested that the Rams could move back to their uniforms when the team opens their new stadium in 2019. It is not official. Neither is it known if the Rams have officially applied for the uniform change. Although it would make sense considering they changed their official logos.

Either way, the team will not revise their logos at all, instead they will just revise the gold color to white. Los Angeles could do the same for their uniforms.

L.A.’s new colors are similar to the blue and white schemes that the Rams rocked from 1964-72. The team will not revert to the blue and yellow scheme from 1973-99.

If the Rams do decide to change their uniforms for their inaugural season in Inglewood, then they would have to apply for a uniform change by this offseason. However, they could have done it last offseason. It is not yet known when or if they will change their uniforms.

Coaching Moves

In other news, the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with two coaches from Washington. L.A. hired Aubrey Pleasant as the defensive backs coach and Shane Waldron as the tight ends coach, per ESPN.

Rookie head coach Sean McVay worked with both coaches in Washington last season. The team is expected to officially announce the coaching hires next week.

Otherwise, the same report indicated that the Rams hired former UCLA receivers coach Eric Yarber to do the same job with the Rams. Yarber coached the Bruins receivers for the past five seasons. He also has some NFL experience as a player and coach.

More Los Angeles Rams news should develop since the NFL offseason gets into full swing when the Super Bowl ends tomorrow.

[Featured Image by Paul Sancya/AP Images]