Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Decision Time As Fans Boo

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors were the center of attention as the New York Knicks played the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday (Feb. 3). During the halftime show, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson spoke at length about the situation, urging Knicks president Phil Jackson to just make a decision. It followed a first half that included the Knicks fans booing Anthony as he got fouled and sent to the free throw line by the Cavs.

At halftime, the score was already 64-45 in favor of the Cavaliers, as LeBron James had 19 points and seven assists to lead his team. The one-sided game, with Kyrie Irving on the bench due to a contused right quad, gave the commentators too much time to talk about off-the-court drama. It inevitably meant a lot of discussions about Anthony, with Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson saying a lot of positive things about how he has handled the whole situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a bevy of Carmelo Anthony trade rumors have taken place over the past week, with so many discussions coming up that even LeBron James weighed in on the situation. James is friends with Anthony, giving a unique perspective on the entire situation. While James would enjoy playing with Anthony on the Cavs, he genuinely spoke about how he just wants the best for his friend, no matter where he ends up playing at the NBA trade deadline.

During the halftime show, Magic Johnson talked at length about how it is time for New York Knicks president Phil Jackson to step up and address the situation. He stated that Jackson either needs to pull the trigger on a trade or vocally state that this is Anthony’s team. Included in the halftime discussion was how well Anthony has dealt with all the drama that comes with trade rumors while still giving his full effort every night. They also discussed how well he has handled speaking with the media and how Anthony has answered all questions in a respectful manner.

A lot of information has made its way to social media about the situation in New York, with Anthony hinting that he would waive his no-trade clause for the right situation, but never really demanding that the franchise deal him before the NBA trade deadline. In fact, it continues to seem as though he is committed to remaining with the Knicks for the rest of his career, especially having already put up with the latest rebuilding efforts by the front office. But is Jackson going to take into account what Anthony wants moving forward?

The New York Knicks are still in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but getting the No. 8 seed would mean a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the game on Saturday is any indication of how that series would go, then it might be time for the front office in New York to start dealing away assets. In addition to trading Anthony, the team could look into trading point guards Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose, as both players are in the final years of their current contracts.

Getting crushed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on national television, as the Cavs played without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, speaks volumes about where the New York Knicks are as a franchise. While they have some notable players who are good on their own, the current roster just isn’t good enough to compete in the 2017 NBA Playoffs. It’s time for Phil Jackson to make a move, whether it be to deal his star player or commit to him long-term, which would then bring an end to the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors and get the team back on course.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]