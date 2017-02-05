WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: Goldberg Answers Brock Lesnar And Seth Rollins Injury Update

While there seems to be no question about whether or not Goldberg will be accepting Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a final match at WrestleMania 33, the WWE Universe continues to wait on an official Seth Rollins injury update. Many were surprised that Samoa Joe didn’t join Lesnar and Goldberg in this year’s Royal Rumble Match. Fans were even more surprised that Joe showed up to attack Rollins on last week’s Monday Night Raw — and more surprised still to find out that The Architect legitimately re-injured his right knee in the kayfabe attack. While it’s safe to assume that Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg will be one of the main events at WrestleMania 33, there’s no guarantee that Seth Rollins vs. Triple H is still happening — or that Seth Rollins will make it to WrestleMania this year at all.

Of course, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Goldberg defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. If there’s any truth to those rumors, that would almost certainly mean that Kevin Owens will be dropping the title to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane in just under one month. As Goldberg comes to WWE Raw to answer Lesnar’s challenge, could he issue a challenge of his own to Universal Champion Kevin Owens?

Meanwhile, the other half of Jeri-KO may have discovered his next title contender when Sami Zayn defeated the United States Champion Chris Jericho in a non-title singles match on last week’s Monday Night Raw. From a story line perspective, it could make sense for Owens to drop the Universal title to Goldberg, while Y2J drops the U.S. title to Zayn. The resulting implosion of Jeri-KO could set up a WrestleMania 33 match between the two, putting their friendship to an end for good.

In the red brand’s Women’s Division, it’s unclear just who will be challenging Charlotte Flair next for the Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley had her big opportunity at Royal Rumble 2017 but came up short. After two serious beatings at the hands of Nia Jax, Sasha Banks hasn’t looked like much of a contender in recent weeks. The other regular female competitors on the red roster include Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Paige and Summer Rae. Will Stephanie and Mick decide one of these underutilized stars needs a push? Or will Nia be the next one to challenge Charlotte?

There’s also the question of where WWE and Monday Night Raw are headed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. At WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Braun Strowman cost Roman Reigns his shot at the WWE Universal Championship. The next night on Raw, Reigns returned the favor by prematurely ending Strowman’s own title shot. Will Roman and Braun simply have a non-title grudge match at Fastlane? Or could Kevin Owens be forced to defend the title in a Triple Threat Match?

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Assumed WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sami Zayn — United States Championship Match

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. TBD — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. TBD — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, no matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE Fastlane 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2017 Kickoff will begin at 7/6c. WWE WrestleMania 33 airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

[Featured Image by WWE]