‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Spoilers: Will Carol Join The Fight?

The Walking Dead premieres in one week. While everyone knows that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are planning war, the details are unknown. One question viewers have is if Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will join the fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC television series.

Over the seasons, the one character that has probably changed the most is Carol Peletier. In the beginning, she was an abused housewife and seemed like someone who would never survive the apocalypse. However, the turning and death of her daughter, Sophia, changed her. Over the years, Carol became stronger, tougher, and one of the most resilient members of Rick’s team.

However, by the end of Season 6, Carol had enough on The Walking Dead. All of the losses and trauma through the years caught up with her. Fans were hoping in the first half of Season 7 that she would be back to her old self. However, that hasn’t happened yet. With the war in the planning stages in Season 7B, will Carol get over her funk and join the fight?

AMC recently released a new trailer that shows Carol with a gun and she is aiming at something or someone. She has a determined look on her face, so it probably isn’t just target practice. Even though the last time viewers saw Carol, she had a no-kill stance, her reasons are very different from Morgan’s (Lennie James).

It is true that she said she would not help fight the Saviors. However, at the time, she also didn’t realize what they had done to Rick’s group. She has no idea that Negan killed Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). She doesn’t know that Daryl Dixon was kidnapped and kept as a slave at the Sanctuary. Carol has no clue that Negan had a little chat with Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) and made himself at home with baby Judith.

Once Carol finds all of this out on The Walking Dead, will it prompt her to take action? Despite her current mindset, she still considers Rick and the others to be her family. There is no way that she will stand by and do nothing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Melissa McBride said Carol will be seen a lot more in Season 7B. The TWD actress could not reveal any details or give out any specific spoilers. However, she defended Carol’s behavior and hinted to Variety that fans need to understand everything she has lost over the past few years. Everyone has their own way of dealing with trauma, and being alone is how Carol is coping with it. Due to the events of the past, Carol doesn’t want to form any bonds with people. However, that is easier said than done.

“When you’ve lost everything, there’s still much to be had — there are people. When you find people you care about, that’s an amazing thing. I mean, that’s it.”

Even though Carol is seen with a gun in The Walking Dead Season 7B trailer, notice that she is alone. There are no clips of Carol with anyone else. Chances are, she will join the fight, but do it alone and in her own way. This is similar to what she did when Rick, Daryl, and the others were trapped at Terminus. She saved them all even though she was by herself.

What do you think will happen with Carol on The Walking Dead? Will Melissa McBride’s character join the fight when Season 7B premieres?

