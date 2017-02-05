Astrology 101: What’s Your Zodiac Sign And What Does It Mean?

If you’ve ever read a horoscope, you’ve probably noticed the descriptions are somewhat vague. That’s because those generic daily horoscopes are based solely on astrological sun signs, which is the position of the sun at the time you were born. We commonly refer to your sun sign as your zodiac sign, and most people are at least aware of what their zodiac sign is when it comes to basic astrology. The truth is if you really want to study astrology, you must learn and take into consideration the position of all planets in a chart at the time of birth. However, that’s a topic you can spend your whole life studying. So let’s start from the beginning with a review of the basics of the zodiac signs in astrology.

Zodiac Sign Aries: March 21 to April 19

Even though the sign of Aries starts in March, it’s considered the first sign of the zodiac, and as such, those born with their sun in Aries tend to be natural born leaders. However, being the newborn of the zodiac wheel, problems with impulsiveness and immaturity may arise. While it may be Taurus that’s represented by the bull, the ram of Aries can be pretty headstrong as well, and not in a stubborn, static way. The Aries puts his or her ram horns in place and pushes forward aggressively when faced with a roadblock. The ruling planet of Aries is Mars, the God of War. That should say it all.

Zodiac Sign Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Taurus rules over the second house of the zodiac wheel and represents beauty, art, and the comforts of material possessions. Security and stability appeal to the Taurus, as well as sensual pleasures, according to Horoscope Dates. The ruling planet of Taurus is Venus, the Goddess of Love.

Zodiac Sign Gemini: May 21 to June 20

Gemini is the sign of duality, represented by twins. With that duality comes a knack for communication and conversation, as this sign is ruled by the planet Mercury. Geminis love intellectual pursuits and love to talk, making them well-suited for careers such as writing.

Zodiac Sign Cancer: June 21 to July 22

Cancer is the crab, who carries his home on his back. So you would be correct if you guess that this sign is all about the home and family. With the ruling planet of the moon, Cancer’s tend to be emotional but also nurturing. If you need someone to lend you an ear, choose a Cancer.

Zodiac Sign Leo: July 23 to August 22

Leo, the Lion, is also a born leader like Aries, but with a bit more finesse and tact. They also make great performers and love the stage — it’s only natural they love the limelight because their ruling planet is the sun. Tarot and Horoscopes says Leo is proud like the lion who represents this sign, but that can be a double-edged sword.

Zodiac Sign Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Virgo is also ruled by the planet Mercury, so like Gemini, Virgo’s tend to be very intellectual and love to communicate. However, Virgo tends to be prone to perfectionism and can be a little uptight. Virgos are hard workers, but unlike Leo, feel no need to to be in the spotlight. They tend to be the worker bee behind the scenes.

Zodiac Sign Libra: September 23 to October 22

Libras are ruled by the planet Venus, like Taurus. But unlike Taurus, they tend to be more sociable in their enjoyment of the finer things in life. They often have an artistic streak and can be drawn to such professions as fashion, interior design, or even cosmetology. Libras are represented by scales, so balance and harmony are important, sometimes leading them to careers involving the law and legal matters.

Zodiac Sign Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Scorpios can carry quite a sting like the scorpion that represents this sign. They’re known for their intensity and with the ruling planet of Pluto, they are masters of reinvention. (Pluto rules life, death, and regeneration.) If anything, they’re always passionate, and if you come across as bland or boring, they won’t give you the time of day. You would be wise not to make them angry.

Zodiac Sign Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

Sagittarius loves to travel and has an upbeat, sociable personality that is always up for an adventure, according to iZodiacSigns.com. The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter, the planet of expansion, so it’s no surprise they constantly seek to expand their horizons.

Zodiac Sign Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

Saturn rules the zodiac of Capricorn, and it also represents karma, both good and bad. You reap what you sow, and Capricorns tend to be hard workers, constantly sowing their seeds. Success doesn’t come easy to the Capricorn but they have the disposition to do what has to be done.

Zodiac Sign Aquarius: January 20 to February 18

The eccentric Aquarius follows the beat of their own drummer, without regard for societal norms. In the tarot, they may be equated with the Hanged Man because of their unusual perspective. But they will be the first to stand up for others, and seek compassion and peace on a global scale. The ruling planet of Aquarius is Uranus.

Zodiac Sign Pisces: February 19 to March 20

Given the ruling planet of Pisces is Neptune, you could say that the Pisces personality tends to be “still waters run deep.” They may look calm on the surface, but you can bet there’s plenty of emotions underneath that exterior. This can be because they have a tendency towards genius in many forms, but don’t always know how to best express it.

For most of us who already know our own zodiac sign, this serves as a basic overview of all 12 astrology personalities and a starting point for further study. If you continue learning about horoscopes and astrology, you’ll develop much deeper meanings and understandings than this brief overview, but you have to start somewhere, right?

