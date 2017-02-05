Watch Super Bowl 51 Live Stream Free: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl 51 matches two of the most explosive offensive teams in the National Football League, as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday in a historic and sure-to-be high-scoring clash that will live stream for free in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The tantalizing contest features a duel between the NFL’s two top-rated quarterbacks, Matt Ryan of the Falcons, who finished the regular season with a league-best 83.3 total quarterback rating, and the Patriots’ future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady who placed just behind Ryan in second overall at 83.0.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Super Bowl 51 — completely free and without login credentials required — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 5 — 6:30 Eastern Time, 3:30 Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff time will be 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, while in Australia, the game gets underway on Monday morning, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Time, and 7:30 a.m. Western Time.

Ryan scored a victory over Brady on Saturday, when the 31-year-old nine-year veteran out of Boston College beat out the 39-year-old Brady, who will be competing in his seventh Super Bowl, for the NFL 2016 MVP award.

The Patriots as a franchise will be appearing in their ninth Super Bowl, an NFL record. But all but two of those appearances have come since Tom Brady took over the starting quarterback position in 2001 under Head Coach Bill Belichick, then only in his second year at the New England helm.

Watch a preview of the Super Bowl 51 New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons showdown in the following video, from CBS Sports.

Previously, New England — a franchise founded in 1960 as the Boston Patriots of the old American Football League — had appeared in the 1985/86 Super Bowl, when they lost 46-10 to the Chicago Bears, and the 1996/97 Super Bowl under then-Coach Bill Parcells. But the Patriots lost that one in one-sided fashion as well, 35-21, to the Green Bay Packers.

Under Belichick and Brady, New England won the Super Bowl in the 2001/02 season, beating the St. Louis Rams, followed by back to-back championships in the 2003/04 and 2004/05 seasons, topping the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. After losing their next two Super Bowl appearances — both to the New York Giants — in 2007/08 and 2001/12, the Brady-Belichick Patriots finally won their fourth Super Bowl on February 1, 2015, when they edged the Seattle Seahawks by a 28-24 score.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has played in only one Super Bowl since the team’s founding in 1966. That came in 1998 when they were beaten by the Denver Broncos by a lopsided 34-19 tally.

Can the favored New England Patriots get the better of the NFL’s 2016 MVP winner making his Super Bowl debut, enabling the Patriots to walk away with their record fifth Lombardi Trophy? Or can Atlanta’s veteran quarterback Matt Ryan lead the Falcons to their first Super Bowl victory in only the second appearance for the franchise in the NFL’s ultimate game? To find out, watch the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons go head-to-head in Super Bowl 51 as the championship game will live stream from the 72,000-seat NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The live stream, will be provided for free with no login credentials required — allowing all fans to stream Super Bowl 51 live — by provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers. The 51st Super Bowl game on Fox Sports Go will not be available for viewing on smartphones due to contractual agreements. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

As an alternative, for fans who choose not to download Fox Sports Go, the Sling TV “Blue” package offers the Fox Network in select markets, including most major United States regions, and offers a seven-day free trial — enabling fans to watch the much-anticipated matchup legally and for free. To sign up, visit this link.

To find out which local markets make Fox available via Sling TV, and where the Patriots vs. Falcons Suer Bowl 51 game will be available to stream free, see the chart on the page at this link.

Super Bowl 51 will also be available to stream in Canada via CTV, at this link, and in the United Kingdom, where BBC One will televise the game. The BBC will make a live stream available for free via the BBC iPlayer available at this link. Fans of American football in Australia can watch the New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl live stream free courtesy of Seven Network, by visiting this link.

[Featured Image By Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]