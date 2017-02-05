Little Mix Set List For Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour Debated

Victoria Monet, Little Mix, and Ariana Grande are currently touring America for Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour, but fans are still unclear about the set list for each city.

The first show that Victoria Monet, Little Mix, and Ariana Grande performed at for the beginning of the Dangerous Woman Tour was in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 2, and the reviews were full of applause.

For example, AZ Central writes that Ariana Grande showed she was no longer a “child star in transition” and was now a “self-assured R&B diva with the vocal chops to back up the confident swagger she brought to the stage on that opening number.”

They also reviewed Little Mix as a band, and described them as a group “who sounded exactly like the sort of female singing group that would be brought together on reality TV, each one a powerful vocalist perfectly capable of dazzling an audience.”

What is also interesting is that the set list for Ariana Grande for the Phoenix concert included 21 songs, but Little Mix’s set list only had 8.

While reviewers may post the rumored list of songs that Ariana Grande plays for a particular show after it happens, it is difficult for fans to establish a Little Mix set list before the show occurs.

While fans like to make their own photos that claim that this is “the” Little Mix or Ariana Grande set list for the tour, a few fans also understand that the set list can change at any time.

The order of the songs can also be changed based on costumes available or behind-the-scenes problems that can happen on a music tour that is constantly switching venues and dragging the equipment with them.

While there are rumored set lists for Little Mix and Ariana Grande for the Dangerous Woman Tour, a set list for Victoria Monet is less-known. However, perhaps the one to watch out for when it comes to changes on the Dangerous Woman Tour is opening act, Victoria Monet.

For example, Victoria Monet tweeted on January 28, “I’m doing something really special for a few cities. Can’t wait to share.”

This followed a tweet where Victoria Monet announced that, with just a couple of weeks left before their first Dangerous Woman Tour concert with Little Mix and Ariana Grande, there was a problem with her set. Victoria Monet explained fans in a tweet at that time that she might not have dancers for her opening act.

In other words, Victoria Monet might be opening the Dangerous Woman Tour in select cities with a little more than her fans usually expect.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Little Mix, Ariana Grande, and Victoria Monet will only be touring for the American portion of Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour. After America, Little Mix will resume their Glory Days tour in the U.K., Europe, Asia, and Australia. Like previous tours, Little Mix will be touring in clusters throughout a single year.

As for Ariana Grande, the performance on February 2, in Phoenix, Arizona was her first after a break that started after her show with DNCE in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17, 2016, for the Jingle Ball.

To give a tease of their upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande, on December 17, 2016, Little Mix gave fans a live Facebook concert for MTV in NYC.

Little Mix will finish up their Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande on April 15, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Following this, Ariana Grande will be taking her Dangerous Woman Tour to Europe starting on May 8, 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ariana Grande will finishing touring Europe on June 17 in Turin, Italy — but Little Mix will not be part of her European tour.

Instead, Little Mix’s Glory Days Tour will begin on May 24, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. Despite this, since Ariana Grande and Little Mix will be doing two separate tours but in the same continent — is there a chance for some overlap?

For example, could Ariana Grande or Little Mix members show up unexpectedly at the others’ tour? Time will tell if Ariana Grande and Little Mix will be harmonizing on stage in Europe, and their American Dangerous Woman Tour joint effort has just begun.

